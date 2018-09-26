The UK’s biggest bike show, Motorcycle Live, has joined forces with the UK’s premier motorcycle racing series, the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, to host the first ever official ‘BSB Day’ at this year’s event. Motorcycle Live will take place at The NEC, Birmingham from 17-25 November, with Saturday 24 November dedicated to all things Bennetts BSB.

BSB Day will include a takeover of the Blackhorse Stage in the Eurosport Entertainment Zone, with special guest appearances from a whole host of Bennetts British Superbike stars. James Whitham will host on-stage Q&As with the riders, getting all the lowdown from another thrilling season of edge-of-your-seat racing.

Audience members will be able to submit their own questions for the riders on the day via the #AskWhitham hashtag and could also be in with a chance of winning one of four pairs of season tickets for the 2019 Bennetts British Superbike Championship. The ever-popular Question of Bikes quiz, hosted by Steve Parrish, will be all about seasons, teams and riders past and present.

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship will also host its own stand within the Motorcycle Live halls throughout the nine-day event, giving show visitors the chance to get even closer to the stars of the series with rider signings and appearances.

“We’re really pleased to join forces with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, to host what looks set to be a fantastic addition to the Motorcycle Live line-up”, said the show’s managing director Finlay McAllan. “We always celebrate the championship at the show, welcoming the riders with open arms and including BSB content in our stage schedule, but this is the first time we’ll be hosting an official BSB Day. It’s exciting for everyone involved, not least the show visitors.”

Motorcycle Live 2018 takes place at The NEC, Birmingham from 17-25 November. Advance tickets are on sale now priced at just £19.50 per adult, £12 for Seniors, £1 for 11-16 year olds* and FREE for children aged ten and under**. There is also a £25 advance ticket, which includes entry to the show and an Oxford HD MAX disc lock worth £25.00.

To book, call 0844 581 2345 or visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship www.britishsuperbike.com.

*Advance ticket prices, closing date for advanced tickets 5pm on 16 November 2018. There is a £1.50 fulfilment fee per order. **Under 16s must be accompanied by a paying adult.

