Motorcycle Live joins forces with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship 1The UK’s biggest bike show, Motorcycle Live, has joined forces with the UK’s premier motorcycle racing series, the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, to host the first ever official ‘BSB Day’ at this year’s event. Motorcycle Live will take place at The NEC, Birmingham from 17-25 November, with Saturday 24 November dedicated to all things Bennetts BSB.

BSB Day will include a takeover of the Blackhorse Stage in the Eurosport Entertainment Zone, with special guest appearances from a whole host of Bennetts British Superbike stars. James Whitham will host on-stage Q&As with the riders, getting all the lowdown from another thrilling season of edge-of-your-seat racing.

Audience members will be able to submit their own questions for the riders on the day via the #AskWhitham hashtag and could also be in with a chance of winning one of four pairs of season tickets for the 2019 Bennetts British Superbike Championship. The ever-popular Question of Bikes quiz, hosted by Steve Parrish, will be all about seasons, teams and riders past and present.

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship will also host its own stand within the Motorcycle Live halls throughout the nine-day event, giving show visitors the chance to get even closer to the stars of the series with rider signings and appearances.

Biker T-Shirts UK

“We’re really pleased to join forces with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, to host what looks set to be a fantastic addition to the Motorcycle Live line-up”, said the show’s managing director Finlay McAllan. “We always celebrate the championship at the show, welcoming the riders with open arms and including BSB content in our stage schedule, but this is the first time we’ll be hosting an official BSB Day. It’s exciting for everyone involved, not least the show visitors.”

Motorcycle Live 2018 takes place at The NEC, Birmingham from 17-25 November. Advance tickets are on sale now priced at just £19.50 per adult, £12 for Seniors, £1 for 11-16 year olds* and FREE for children aged ten and under**. There is also a £25 advance ticket, which includes entry to the show and an Oxford HD MAX disc lock worth £25.00.

To book, call 0844 581 2345 or visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship www.britishsuperbike.com.

*Advance ticket prices, closing date for advanced tickets 5pm on 16 November 2018. There is a £1.50 fulfilment fee per order. **Under 16s must be accompanied by a paying adult.

<strong>Industry News Gallery</strong>

McLaren Senna takes on three motocross bikes in epic race up Goodwood Hill Climb 1Motorcycle Live joins forces with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship 1Dragster 800 RR Pirelli the latest creation from MV Agusta and Pirelli Design 5New Peugeot Metropolis with built-in dash cam 1Ally Pally Opens The Doors to London’s Loudest Motorcycle Show 1New Era: Triumph Moto2™ Engine Handover 1Motorcycle Live – The Only Place to See 2019 Bike Debut in the UK 1KTM Get TECH-AIR™ READY 1Recharge your riding kit with SDoc100 1‘Road Runner’ custom Indian Scout Sixty by MotoShed 1Alpinestars - VIKA v2 DRYSTAR Women’s Boot 1Alpinestars - VIKA v2 Women’s Glove 1Alpinestars - VIKA v2 Women’s Leather Pants 1Alpinestars - VIKA v2 Women’s Leather Jacket 1Atomic Power from Buffalo 1THE ALL-NEW Devitt MCN Ally Pally Show KICKS OFF NEXT WEEK! 1Venhill update Powerhose Plus Dealer Kits 1Special Offer for Superbike News readers 3Special Edition Vespa Helmets 2Genuine accessory quickshifter available for Suzuki GSX-R1000 1KTM UK 2018/2019 Offroad Events 1Scrambler Joyvolution - lots more fun in the Land of Joy 1Limited Edition Doohan Supertech R Race Replica 1Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Sport Makes Its Debut 1Indian Motorcycle at Glemseck 101 with the FTR750, FTR1200 Custom and star designers 1Renner slides into the UK market 1Indian Motorcycle unleashes redesigned & updated Chieftain 1Black Scale from RK joins the Bickers range 1KTM PowerWear 2019: New Casual & Accessories range released 1LET’S TRADE KEYS AND POWER UP WITH KTM 1

<a href=”http://www.grid-girls.co.uk”>
<img src=”http://motorsportbabes.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/GridGirlsHeader.png” border=”0″ /></a>
<strong>Grid Girls Gallery by <a href=”http://www.grid-girls.co.uk”>Grid Girls UK</a></strong>
Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK models Maria and Becca working at Brands Hatch British Superbike 2011 From Grid Girls UK job and photo shoot archiveGrid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v2MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v5MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 18BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 16Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 15BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 14Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 13Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 12Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 11Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 10Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 9Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 8Kawasaki - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 7Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 6Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 5Grid Girls UK - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 4BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 2Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Thruxton - September 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Tyco - British Superbikes - Brands Hatch - September 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Silverstone - October 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Silverstone - September 2010Tom Tunstall Racing - British Superbikes - s - Cadwell Park - May 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes October 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 201010649847_10152757164453304_5223391414489763280_nDucatiMotoGP310357706_10152759357388304_3192924812658921583_o196098_10151043262382813_1645653679_nMindworks and SuzukiMindworks and SuzukiSpeedfit KawsakiNat working with Red Bull Honda in World SBKHannah working with Halsall Racing in BSBDani working with Honda Racing in World SBKDani working with Halsall Racing in BSBHoliie601542_286850204748655_236925374_n621388_447940558575471_1576202978_oHollie working with Halsall Racing in BSBJen working in British SuperbikesIndia working with Halsall Racing in BSBHolliePhoto ShootAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKMagic Bullet at Birmingham NECMarta and FerrariMaria and Marta working with Honda Racing in World SBKMaria in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKDani and India working with Honda Racing in World SBKWSBK Silverstone 7Dani working with Honda Racing in World SBKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKWSBK Silverstone 3Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKGrid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKSpecial Offer for Superbike News readers 1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR