This year, Motorcycle Live will play host to over 40 of the world’s leading motorcycle manufacturers – and what sets the UK’s biggest bike show apart from any other motorcycle event in the country is the fact that its visitors will be among the first in the world to see the brand-new 2019 models in the metal.

Many manufacturers will be shipping newly-unveiled machinery direct from the EICMA event in Milan, which takes place just days before Motorcycle Live opens its doors. Bike fans making the annual trip to The from 17-25 November will get to see, touch and – in some cases – sit on these models before anyone else.

The roll call of manufacturers in attendance reads like a who’s who of the motorcycle industry, with every corner of the two-wheeled world represented. Whether you’re into sports bikes, cruisers, tourers, scooters, three-wheelers, off roaders, electric bikes, adventure machines, trials, customs, classics or even sidecars – there is something for everyone. For the full list of manufacturers, visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk/exhibitors/

Motorcycle Live will also house over 200 other exhibitors showcasing all the latest motorcycle kit. If there’s a two-wheel accessory, gadget or gizmo in existence, chances are you’ll find it at Motorcycle Live. In addition to all this, the all-inclusive ticket includes 10 FREE interactive riding features; non-stop live entertainment; biking celebrities and Moto-Cirque – a brand-new FREE live action arena that promises to bring the very latest technology together with world class riders, lasers and music.

Motorcycle Live 2018 takes place at The NEC, Birmingham from 17-25 November. Advance tickets are on sale now priced at just £19.50 per adult, £12 for Seniors, £1 for 11-16 year olds* and FREE for children aged ten and under**. There is also a £25 advance ticket, which includes entry to the show and an Oxford HD MAX disc lock worth £25.00.

To book, call 0844 581 2345 or visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk

*Advance ticket prices, closing date for advanced tickets 5pm on 16 November 2018. There is a £1.50 fulfilment fee per order. **Under 16s must be accompanied by a paying adult .

