MOTUL and Dorna WSBK Organization are delighted to announce the MOTUL Thai Round will be held from 23rd – 25th March, as the French oil company takes on even more importance for the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship.

Leading the way into the second round of an enthralling WorldSBK season, the MOTUL Thai Round highlights the European company’s unrelenting support of SBK®. Heading to the impressive Chang International Circuit for the fourth season, it is guaranteed to keep the fans on the edge of their seats with the phenomenal racing, as Kawasaki Racing Team are the ones to beat. Backing the Asian round once again, MOTUL continue to develop the important partnership year on year.

Producing high-performance motor oils and industrial lubricants for 160 years, MOTUL has a long history in motorsports and a strong association with the racing world. Not only offering their oil products, they now excel in providing fans with stunning hospitality and off track experiences, keeping a strong connection with the passion of racing.