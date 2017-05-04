MOTUL Italian Round the destination for WorldSBK in May

MOTUL are delighted to announce they will continue their support of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship even further alongside Dorna WSBK Organization, as they back the MOTUL Italian Round from 12th-14th May at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola.

WorldSBK action resumes for the fifth round at the legendary Italian circuit, and the series’ amazing racing action continues to give fans edge of your seat entertainment. Heading to Imola for 13 years, it is a circuit cemented on the WorldSBK calendar which has always provided a fantastic experience for fans and riders alike.

With on and off track entertainment a key aspect of the WorldSBK paddock, MOTUL will bring fantastic experiences to every round. On top of the chance to watch all the racing from the MOTUL Action Box – which allows fans to head to the WorldSBK grid and view the race from the pit lane- MOTUL will also be able to treat fans around the SBK Village, so keep an eye out for what’s exclusively on offer.

The French company will also be putting on the MOTUL Legend Stunt Team throughout the weekend, as their dedication to providing a complete WorldSBK experience is second to one. On top of the unique paddock show, VIP lounges and parade laps, fans are given the chance to get closer to their racing heroes than ever before all thanks to MOTUL.

Fans will no doubt turn out to support Marco Melandri (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), Lorenzo Savadori (Milwaukee Aprilia), Ayrton Badovini (Grillini Racing Team) and Riccardo Russo (Guandalini Racing) under the sunny Italian skies, as the WorldSBK riders tackle the demanding circuit.

French oil company MOTUL continue to grow their European presence, and with a long history in motorsport continue to produce high-performance motor oils and industrial lubricants, whilst supporting the most exhilarating racing around the world.

Marco Baraldi, General Director of Motul Italia explains: “Motul goes back to Imola for the second time with WorldSBK as Event Main Sponsor, with the Motul Italian Round. It is an especially important collaboration for our company as we will match the spirit and enthusiasm of one of the biggest occasions, to an undisputed fascinating milestone. Imola is a clear example of the dedication and collaboration between Dorna and our Group, with the purpose of creating performance and emotion. WorldSBK is one of the activities that best represents the values of Motul, following our successful collaboration over many years.”

Marc Saurina, WorldSBK Commercial and Marketing Director adds: “To have MOTUL on board for yet another project with WorldSBK is a fantastic step forward for us. We are thrilled to continue our relationship with such an important company to the series, and we look forward to a fantastic MOTUL Italian Round.”