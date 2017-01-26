MSS Colchester Kawasaki Take to the Roads With Supersport ACE Adam McLean

MSS Colchester Kawasaki will be embarking on a ‘Roads’ campaign with talented Northern Ireland youngster Adam McLean in 2017.

Having impressed many as he won last years’ Irish Road Race 125/Moto3 Championship, McLean will make his TT debut this year as a Newcomer. He will ride a specially prepared MSS Kawasaki ZX-6R race machine from the renowned Kawasaki tuning experts alongside support from Team Hotties.

McLean has been successful at both short circuit and roads events in England and Northern Ireland in events as diverse as the European Junior Cup at Silverstone, Southern 100, Ulster GP, Oliver’s Mount, Cookstown and Kells.

MSS owner Nick Morgan has been especially impressed with the racing abilities of the 20 year old bricklayer from Magherafelt, Northern Ireland. The team (MSS-Hotties) will supply a race bike to run in the Supersport classes at the TT, North West 200 Ulster GP, Southern 100, Scarborough and selected Irish road race events.

Adam McLean said, “I’m looking forward to stepping up this year and having a Kawasaki ZX-6R specially prepared by MSS gives us a great opportunity with the right equipment. We have lots of events to do but of course the TT is the big one and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. Riding as a Newcomer and being only 20 means I have plenty of time to learn and not get carried away first time out.”

MSS Performance owner Nick Morgan explained, “We’ve always enjoyed our outings at the Roads events and they have a special atmosphere to them. It’s nice to be going there with such a young rider as Adam who is clearly still on the learning curve, albeit with massive potential. I think he can genuinely do well at some circuits immediately and of course the TT is a different sort of adventure. He has had plenty of advice from experienced folk to keep him from trying too hard early on. So between our Superstock 1000 outings with Lewis and supporting Adam on the Roads we now have a busy schedule which we’re really excited about!”

Sean Russell of Team Hotties Racing added, "We've always enjoyed working with Nick and the team at MSS Performance on a number of projects over the last few years. We started out with Michael Pearson on the roads then leading to BSB Superstock 1000 with Northern Escalators and Seadrift Offshore.

It was an easy choice for us all at Team Hotties to join forces with MSS, under the one banner of MSS Performance to provide Adam with the best possible support we can to take his career forward. It will be a busy year but were all looking forward to the challenge.”