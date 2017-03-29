The 2017 MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship season kicks off at Donington Park this weekend (31 March-2 April), with one of the most anticipated seasons in British Superbike history beckoning, to provide a stunning start to Donington’s 40th Anniversary year.

A line-up of world class competitors has been assembled, and will thrill the crowd at the Leicestershire circuit this weekend with home hero Leon Haslam determined to chase down five time champion Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne. Both battled it out for last year’s title, with Byrne stealing it by the narrowest of margins.

Haslam is gunning for revenge, and what better place to start than his home circuit?

But with the UK return of 2015 champion, Australian Josh Brookes, and the arrival of 2014 World Superbike Champion Sylvain Guintoli in the series this year, the action at Donington this weekend is going to be spectacular, with the riders in close combat at speeds approaching 200 miles an hour.

As well as the two races for the British Superbikes, there are a number of important and equally exciting support races to keep spectators gripped to the on-track action, including British Superstock, British Supersport, the young aces in the Motostar races and more, with a total of 16 races across Saturday and Sunday.

There’s plenty of local interest to look out for this weekend, with Haslam hailing from Smalley in Derbyshire, while Ashby-de-la-Zouch resident Taylor Mackenzie will partner Guintoli at the Leicestershire-based (Peggs Green) Bennetts Suzuki squad. Meanwhile Swadlincote man Shaun Winfield joins Brookes at the Anvil Hire Tag Racing Yamaha team, which is itself based in Swadlincote. All the top line local riders will be determined to start their season in the best possible way on home soil.

Entertainment for the whole family

There is a great deal of entertainment and family activities provided right across the venue this weekend, especially on the infield, with bouncy castles, trampolines, simulators, face painting, remote control cars and go karts, while a vintage bike display will ensure there’s plenty to see in the Engine Room exhibition centre too. A large trade village will also be on site, allowing fans to purchase all the latest team and rider memorabilia!

Meanwhile for those many fans booked into the infield campsite, there will be live entertainment in the form of rock cover bands, performing on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Big screens around the venue will ensure fans miss none of the on track drama, while the paddock will be open throughout, allowing spectators to meet the star names.

Donington Park Sporting Director Bob Adams commented: “The MCE British Superbike Championship is the world’s leading domestic Superbike series, and it’s a privilege for Donington to be hosting the opening round of the season. This weekend’s action will be unmissable with fantastic racing from world class riders, and a busy off track entertainment schedule that will provide fun for the whole family – don’t miss it!”

Advance discounted tickets are available until 5pm this afternoon (Wednesday) offering savings on the gate prices. Action starts at 9am on each day, with the gates opening at 7.30am across the weekend, with ticket sales available each day. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.donington-park.co.uk.