The Multistrada 1200 Enduro Experience comes to the UK and the Touratech Travel event

The Multistrada 1200 Enduro Experience comes to the UK and the Touratech Travel event
  • The Multistrada 1200 Enduro Experience takes place outside of Italy for the first time
  • Fifteen off road and ten on road prepared Multistrada Enduro motorcycles available to test
  • Four DRE instructors led by Dakar rider Beppe Gualini

The Multistrada 1200 Enduro Experience will be heading to South Wales from the 5th – 7th May as part of the Touratech Travel event in Ystradgynlais, near Swansea. It iwill be the first time that course dedicated to off road riding has taken place outside of Italy and UK riders will get the chance to try it for free!

The Multistrada 1200 Enduro Experience truck containing fifteen Multistrada 1200 Enduro specifically kitted for off-road use and a further ten kitted for on road use are being shipped over to the UK. The event truck will be accompanied by four Instructors from DRE Enduro School in Italy led by the former Dakar rider Beppe Gualini!
The DRE team will set up “portable facilities” to enable them to replicate the DRE Enduro environment to include but not limited to:

Slalom
Balance beam
Emergency brake
Steps
Tòle ondulèe
Uphills and Downhills
Balance exercise
Off-road track

The course is suitable for all, from beginners who want to gain confidence and control of the bike in conditions with low grip, to the more experienced enduro rider who wants to learn from the experience of top riders and try out riding techniques with the new Multistrada 1200 Enduro.

Riders will be given an experience lasting 45-60 minutes to experience what the bike can do off road, using the specially designed off road track and portable facilities and then a road demo exploring the local countryside and using the bike to its full road potential.

Over 92% of the roads of the world are unmade and if you think you would like to try out more than the 8% on offer then head down to the Touratech Travel event and experience where a Multistrada 1200 Enduro could take you.

To pre-book your ride please visit http://touratech.co.uk/rideouts/ and choose your day and time

For more information on the Ducati Riding Experience Enduro visit https://dre.ducati.it/enduro/en/enduro/ 

For more information regarding the Touratech Travel Event http://touratech.co.uk/travel-event/

