MXGP of Indonesia Day One: All About the Women

Racing started today at the MXGP of Indonesia in Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia. After a heavy overnight rainfall the day started with MX2 Free Practice followed by MXGP Free Practice. To preserve the track, an unanimous decision has been made by the Event Management to take Free Practice timing results as Sunday’s gate pick in turn eliminating time practices and qualifying races held in the afternoon. In MXGP, Wilvo Yamaha MXGP’s Shaun Simpson was the fastest of the day and HSF Logistics Motorsport Team’s Brian Bogers sits pole for MX2 race 1.

MXGP Free Practice Top 10: 1. Shaun Simpson (GBR, Yamaha), 2:39.774; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:01.115; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +0:02.326; 4. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), +0:03.956; 5. Kevin Strijbos (BEL, Suzuki), +0:04.134; 6. Arminas Jasikonis (LTU, Suzuki), +0:04.490; 7. Valentin Guillod (SUI, Honda), +0:04.702; 8. Alessandro Lupino (ITA, Honda), +0:05.304; 9. Arnaud Tonus (SUI, Yamaha), +0:05.494; 10. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +0:05.906.

MX2 Free Practice Top 10: 1. Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), 2:16.331; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki), +0:04.786; 3. Davy Pootjes (NED, KTM), +0:06.233; 4. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, KTM), +0:06.304; 5. Adam Sterry (GBR, Kawasaki), +0:06.755; 6. Benoit Paturel (FRA, Yamaha), +0:06.838; 7. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), +0:08.767; 8. Michele Cervellin (ITA, Honda), +0:11.425; 9. Freek van der Vlist (NED, KTM), +0:12.311; 10. Iker Larranaga Olano (ESP, Husqvarna), +0:14.325.

Though the MXGP and MX2 classes were done, the women still had racing to do. The FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship started today with Race 1. Nancy Van de Ven came out on a mission, Nancy made minimal errors leaving her with a 1 minute and 24 second lead across the finish. Nicky van Wordragen finished a well earned second followed by Anne Borchers from Germany. Title contenders Team One One Four’s Livia Lancelot and MXFonta Racing‘s Kiara Fontanesi had issues and look to rebound in time for Sunday’s Race 2.

WMX Race 1 Top 10: 1. Nancy Van De Ven (NED, Yamaha), 26:31.788; 2. Nicky van Wordragen (NED, Yamaha), +1:24.993; 3. Anne Borchers (GER, Suzuki), -1 lap(s); 4. Shana van der Vlist (NED, KTM), -1 lap(s); 5. Courtney Duncan (NZL, Yamaha), -1 lap(s); 6. Larissa Papenmeier (GER, Suzuki), -1 lap(s); 7. Elaine MacEachern (GBR, Husqvarna), -1 lap(s); 8. Amandine Verstappen (BEL, KTM), -2 lap(s); 9. Genette Vaage (NOR, KTM), -2 lap(s); 10. Virginie Germond (SUI, Yamaha), -2 lap(s).\