MXGP3 DigitalPre-Order Release Date and Cover Art Two Stroke Bikes Are Coming

Youthstream and Milestone are pleased to reveals the official release date of MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame, set on May 12th 2017 on Xbox One®, the all-in-one games and entertainment system, PlayStation®4 and Windows PC®/STEAM™.

For those who pre-ordered a copy of MXGP3 through the PlayStation Store and Xbox LIVE, Milestone offered a downloadable token for the DLC MXGP3 – Credits Multiplier. This content multiplies your game credits in order to reach the podium quicker. Starting from Day 1, the DLC will be available for 4,99€ for those who don’t pre-order the game.

In occasion of the official Release Date Announcement arrives one of the most beloved and requested features: 2-Stroke Bikes. The custom rider will have 10 different 2-stroke bike models available for all the MXGP3 game modes. These kinds of bikes have been designed with a devoted physics and audio. The aim?  Loyalty to pure simulation and realism.

MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame is developed by Milestone S.r.l one of the largest global racing video game developers.

