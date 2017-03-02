National Street Bike Freestyle Championship Set For Four MotoAmerica Rounds

Freestyle Championship For Road Atlanta, Sonoma Raceway, Pittsburgh and Barber Motorsports Park

MotoAmerica has announced that it will host four rounds of the National Street Freestyle Championship, the only championship series for streetbike freestyle athletes. The four rounds will be held in conjunction with the Suzuki ECSTAR Championship at Road Atlanta, the Championship at Sonoma Raceway, the Championship of Pittsburgh and the Honda Championship of Alabama rounds of the 2017 MotoAmerica Series.

While having four of the National Street Freestyle Championship rounds run in conjunction with the MotoAmerica Series is a boon for both series, it’s the fans who will truly reap the rewards as they get to experience two different types of competition with one ticket.

“The XDL National Championship is very excited to be teaming up with the world’s only amateur Street Freestyle Series, the Street Bike Freestyle Championship for the ultimate National Street Freestyle Championship for 2017,” said XDL Director of Competition, Chris Tice. “We couldn’t be happier about working with MotoAmerica to bring these four events to Street Freestyle fans across the U.S. This is such a great opportunity to showcase some of the world’s best motorcycle talent on one and two wheels. We have great admiration for MotoAmerica and look forward to mixing it up with America’s fastest men and women.”

“We enjoyed having freestyle riders at some of our events in years past, but having an actual freestyle competition makes that even better,” said MotoAmerica partner Chuck Aksland. “We know our fans will like having the Freestyle Championship at four of our rounds because it provides added entertainment value. MotoAmerica National Championship road racing and National Championship freestyle at the same events… that’s a win-win. Especially for our fans.”

The first opportunity for fans to see MotoAmerica and the National Street Freestyle Championship, featuring XDL and SBFC, will be at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia, April 28-30, for what will be round two of the 2017 MotoAmerica Series and round one for the freestylers. The two series will meet up again at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California, August 11-13, before heading back east to Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 8-10, and the MotoAmerica Series finale at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, September 15-17.

“Our goal for the National Street Freestyle Championship Series and partnering with MotoAmerica in 2017 was to showcase top sportbike athletes competing in two sports, providing fans with the ultimate experience in motorcycle competition and entertainment,” said Josh Berman, President of E3, co-producer of the National Street Freestyle Championship Series. “Sportbike racing and freestyle (stunt riding) have always gone well together at venues over the years, but this will be the first time that two competitions on this level will be presented as a multi-stop series.”

About MotoAmerica

MotoAmerica is the new North American road racing series created in 2014. MotoAmerica is an affiliate of KRAVE Group LLC, a partnership that includes three-time 500cc World Champion, two-time AMA Superbike Champion, and AMA Hall of Famer Wayne Rainey, ex-racer and former manager of Team Roberts Chuck Aksland, motorsports marketing executive Terry Karges, and businessman Richard Varner. For more information on MotoAmerica, visit www.MotoAmerica.com. Also make sure to follow MotoAmerica on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About XDL National Championship

The XDL National Championship is the world’s premiere Street Bike Freestyle Championship Series. Since its conception in 2005, XDL has set the bar for motorcycle entertainment and has provided entertainment for fans of all demographics. The XDL National Championship brings the best riders from around the world for an explosive action packed event. For more information about the XDL National Championship please visit www.XDLshow.com and on Social Media at @XDLshow.

About the Street Bike Freestyle National Championship

The Street Bike Freestyle Championship is the world’s only championship series for Amateur Street Bike Freestyle athletes. SBFC was the brain child of 4x XDL National Champion Bill Dixon. His vision has helped to transition Street Bike Freestyle athletes from the practice lots in preparation for their pro debuts. For more information about the Street Bike Freestyle Championship please visit www.SBFChampionship.com and on Social Media at @SBFChampionship.