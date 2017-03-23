New 2017 Airoh ST 701 Helmet now available in the UK

New to the UK market, the stunning Airoh ST 701 ACU Gold approved full face helmet is designed for both sports and touring use. Designed and produced in Italy for performance aerodynamics, the wind-tunnel tested Airoh ST 701 is one of the lightest helmets in it’s category for exceptional rider comfort and stability.

The internal drop down retractable sun visor is a standard feature along with the extra wide, quick release *Pinlock, anti-fog racing visor. The extra wide visor allows the rider increased field of vision and the visor quick release system does not require any tools for removal. The nose deflector conveys the air and humidity from the mouth downwards to reduce visor misting.

Airoh offer two shell sizes with a four density EPS inner shell that guarantees the highest safety standards. All inner linings are hypoallergenic, fully removable and washable. The Airoh ultra integral ventilation system keeps fresh air circulating for additional rider comfort via 3 vents. The lower protection trim with integrated stabilisers improve helmet safety by reducing turbulence.

British Superbike rider, Michael Laverty is fully sponsored by Airoh for the 2017 BSB season and will be wearing a custom painted Airoh helmet at all the rounds. BSB starts at Donington Park on 31st March 2017.