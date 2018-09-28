Yamaha Sport Touring: New places, new experiences, new memories.

Where will the Roads of Life take you?

Yamaha’s diverse 2019 range of Tracer 700, Tracer 900 and FJR1300 models gives every Sport Touring rider the opportunity to discover the Roads of Life, where new experiences and touring memories are just waiting to be made.

For 2019, on top of the successful Tracer 700, Yamaha will introduce the new Tracer 700GT that comes with a high touring screen, ergonomic seating and colour-matched 20-litre side cases which together offer greater wind protection with increased touring comfort and improved functionality. With its higher standard specification, the Tracer 700GT builds on the strengths of the sporty and agile Tracer 700.

Offering enhanced touring potential, this new addition to Yamaha’s successful Tracer range is one of the most versatile models in the class. Available in Phantom Blue, as well as Tech Black and a Nimbus Grey colour option that includes a red secondary colour.

Tracer 700GT key features

Versatile, exciting and affordable

The most accessible and affordable Sport Tourer

Adjustable high windscreen offers increased wind and weather protection

Stylish and well-padded comfort seat

Colour matched 20-litre touring side cases

Exciting sports performance with agile handling

Long range 17-litre fuel tank

Outstanding power to weight ratio

Torque-rich 689cc, 2-cylinder, crossplane engine

Compact and lightweight chassis

Tracer 900

The Tracer 900 is a remarkable motorcycle with a sporting heart and touring soul that delivers outstanding performance combined with all round versatility. For 2019 this best-selling model is available in a new Nimbus Grey colour scheme featuring a contrasting red secondary colour. Tech Black continues as the second colour option.

Tracer 900GT

Aimed at riders looking for a premium Sport Tourer, the high specification Tracer 900GT’sspecial equipment includes fully-adjustable suspension and gold-coloured forks, as well as hard luggage, full colour TFT instruments and sophisticated electronic control systems. The 2019 Tracer 900GT is available in a new Nimbus Grey colour scheme featuring a contrasting red secondary colour – and is also offered in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue.

Tracer 700

Powered by Yamaha’s highly-acclaimed 689cc, inline 2-cylinder engine that produces strong, linear torque for pure riding enjoyment, the versatile Tracer 700 opens up the Sport Touring world to everybody. Offered in a new Nimbus Grey colour option that includes a contrasting red secondary colour, the Tracer 700 also comes in Tech Black and Phantom Blue.

FJR1300A/AE/AS

With a proven ability to cover long distances, the FJR1300A/AE/AS models are aimed at experienced riders who appreciate performance and comfort, as well as refined engineering. Available with electronic suspension (AE/AS models) as well as clutchless gear shifting (AS model), the FJR1300 models continue to be available in Tech Graphite and also Phantom Blue for 2019.

Yamaha Genuine Options and Apparel

Every Sport Touring customer can create their own personalised Yamaha with a range of functional, stylistic and performance accessories from the Genuine Options line. Using the free MyGarage app, anyone can now build their dream Yamaha online in 3D, and then send the saved file to their Yamaha dealer who will turn it into reality. There’s also a great selection of casual clothing and riding gear available from the Yamaha dealer network to suit adults and kids. Visit www.yamaha-motor.eu/uk for more information.

