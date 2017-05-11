New 70-litre SW-Motech Drybag

Lightweight, versatile and built for all weathers and all machines, SW-Motech’s Drybag 700 carries up to 70-litres of kit and offers reliable protection against rain and dirt.

Tough, durable and 100% waterproof PVC-coated 500D polyester construction, with roll-and-clip closure, keeps contents dry and well protected. A large opening makes getting items in and out quick and easy too. Should extra capacity be required, integrated clip adapters allow for the mounting of additional Drybags.

A four-point strapping system gives a secure and stable fit, and the flexibility to find mounting points on most machines; D-rings are also included, for additional straps. Width adjustment enables the bag to be made wider or narrower to suit different bike tail sections.

An ergonomic shoulder strap and carry handle give easy carrying off the bike. Retro-reflective detailing helps when riding in low-light conditions.

The SW-Motech Drybag 700 retails at £125.99 including VAT. Contact Motohaus Powersports on 01256 704909 or visit www.motohaus.com

Key features: