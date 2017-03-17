New Buffalo BR30 Sportbike Gloves

New to the Buffalo range, the BR30 spring/summer gloves offer high specification at a very affordable price.

Designed with the sportbike rider in mind, BR30 gloves have a tough full-grain leather construction and are fully lined for comfort, making them easier to put on and take off.

There is TPU reinforcement on the knuckles and fingers, with twin leather overlay on the palm and additional padding on the cuff, which has an extended base section.

Both the wrist strap and cuff are secured with Velcro® for a snug fit, which also helps to keep the gloves firmly in place in the event of a slide. Silicon print on the palm provides extra grip on the bike’s bars all day long, whatever the weather.

Buffalo BR30 gloves come in a choice of Black, Black/White, Black/Blue, Black/Red and Black/Neon in sizes S-3XL, retailing for just £44.99 including VAT.

For details on the BR30 and full the range of Buffalo clothing call 0117 971 9200 or visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk for details.