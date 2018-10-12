delivery right from the lower end of the rev range

Modified bike set-up and ergonomics boost comfort and fun

Efficient connectivity and a range of accessories ensure all-round enjoyment, even on the most adventurous rides

Presented back in 2016, the Multistrada 1200 Enduro was Ducati’s first travel enduro. Now, with the arrival of the 1260 Enduro, the Bologna-built globetrotter has become even more user-friendly and fun, letting riders experience unlimited Ducati technology, performance and comfort whatever the challenge.

The Enduro mounts the 158 hp 1262 cm3 Testastretta DVT with variable cam timing which made its debut last year on the Multistrada 1260. Compared to the previous version it has an extra 64 cm3 of displacement and a series of improvements that give it extremely smooth yet excellent pulling power right from the bottom of the rev range, making the bike more fun to ride than ever. This allows less frequent gear shifts, meaning the rider can just focus on enjoying the ride. While the new Testastretta engine provides impressive performance, power is kept under control and delivered safely thanks to the Riding Modes, the new Ride by Wire function which ensures smoother, more satisfying throttle control, and the DQS (Ducati Quick Shift) Up & Down which significantly improves the ride experience thanks to precise, fluid, clutchless upshifts and downshifts. The as-standard electronics package includes Bosch Cornering ABS, Cornering Lights, Wheelie Control, Traction Control and Vehicle Hold Control, making this bike the segment benchmark.

Thanks to spoked wheels – 19” at the front and 17” at the rear – the Multistrada 1260 Enduro is perfect for long adventure rides. Featuring recalibrated electronic semi-active Sachs suspension (with 185 mm of travel both front and rear) and a 30-litre fuel tank, the Enduro is, with a range of 450 km and beyond, an unstoppable globetrotter on any terrain.

A revised ergonomics (seat, handlebar and centre of gravity are all lower than on the 1200 version) and a new suspension setup ensure more comfort and fun to any rider in any condition.

A sophisticated new Human Machine Interface (HMI) ensures – via a 5″ TFT colour display and switchgear controls – user-friendly control of all bike settings and functions, the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) included. The DMS connects the bike to the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth, giving access to all key multimedia functions (incoming calls, text messaging, music). Other Multistrada 1260 Enduro features include cruise control and a hands-free system.

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro is compatible with the new Ducati Link App: this lets riders set the journey mode (a combination of Load and Riding Mode) and personalise the parameters of each Riding Mode (ABS, Ducati Traction Control, etc.) via their smartphones. This versatile App also provides comprehensive maintenance deadline info, a user manual and a Ducati Store locator. Furthermore, the Ducati Link App lets riders record performance and routes so they can share their Enduro 1260 riding experiences.

The new Multistrada 1260 Enduro will be available in Ducati Red and Sand. There’s also a wide range of dedicated accessories, such as aluminium panniers and top case, and the Touring, Sport, Urban and Enduro packages. The Multistrada 1260 Enduro will be previewed in November at the EICMA fair in Milan and arrive at dealerships starting from early 2019.

