New Ducati Multistrada 950 arrives in UK dealerships

New Multistrada 950 arrives in Ducati dealerships

Available on Ducati TriOptions from £119 per month

Multistrada 950 can be customised with accessory packages

Dedicated Strada apparel range

Bookings now be being taken for test rides

Ducati dealers throughout the UK and Ireland will this week take delivery of the much anticipated Multistrada 950. This new model, is the latest addition to the hugely popular Multistrada family, adding a greater amount of accessibility and versatility without losing the renowned Ducati performance.

This highly capable, smaller capacity adventure-touring bike, features comfortable commanding ergonomics of the larger Multistrada 1200 with agile and manageable dynamic handling, coupled with the torquey kick of a 937 cc Testastretta engine. A 19” front wheel and fully adjustable suspension help conquer any terrain, while its 20 litre fuel tank and pannier system together with an adjustable windshield make it the perfect middleweight Ducati tourer. The new 950 joins the extended Multistrada family that includes the Multistrada 1200, 1200S and Multistrada 1200 Enduro.

The Multistrada 950 can be personalised with an extensive array of accessories such as heated grips, enduro windscreen, comfort rider seat, a tubeless spoke wheel set and much more. There is also a choice of personalised packages. These include:

Touring Pack: side panniers and centre stand.

Sport Pack: type-approved Ducati Performance exhaust by Termignoni (complies with EU homologation standards), billet aluminium frame plugs, billet aluminium front brake fluid reservoir plug.

Urban Pack: top case, tank bag with tank lock and USB hub to charge electronic devices.

Enduro Pack: supplementary LED lights, Ducati Performance components by Touratech: engine crash bars, aluminium radiator guard, aluminium sump guard, broader kickstand base and offroad rider pegs.

Naturally, Ducati has designed a range of apparel dedicated to the Multistrada experience with the Strada range which includes fabric, jacket and gloves as well as the Strada Tour V3 helmet based on the Arai Tour X4 model.

The Multistrada 950 is now available to view and order at your nearest authorised Ducati dealer. To locate your nearest Ducati dealer and arrange a test ride visit: www.ducatiuk.com/find_dealers/index.do

The Multistrada is available in two colours: Ducati Red £10,995 and Star White Silk 11,195 and is also attainable from £119 per month over a period of 37 months with Ducati TriOptions personal contract purchase. This offer runs from now until 30th April and is subject to status. Terms and conditions and further information regarding Ducati TriOptions can be found at: www.ducatiuk.com/trioptions_finance.do