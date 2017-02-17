New Duchinni Open Face Helmet with Retro Graphics

Duchinni’s popular D501 open-face helmet gets a makeover for 2017, with its Garage collection of retro graphics.

The classically-shaped open-face shell is made from ABS with a traditional-looking stitched trim and goggle strap at the back.

Its appearance is enhanced by a choice of three graphics – two in an urban matt finish and one in eye-catching metallic red, white and blue, giving it a flavour of the swinging Sixties.

Inside are some thoroughly modern features for comfort and convenience. To keep it fresh, the high quality textile lining is both removable and washable. There’s a handy internal sun visor that can be raised and lowered with the left hand and the chin strap is secured by a seat-belt style quick-release buckle.

All Duchinni helmets are manufactured to the UNECE Regulation 22.05, which is the safety standard required for riding on British roads, as well as throughout most of Europe.

The Duchinni D501 Garage comes in sizes XS-XL in Black/Green and Black/Orange at £59.99 and in Blue/Red metallic finish at £69.99.

Duchinni is exclusively designed and distributed by The Key Collection. Call 0117 971 9200 or visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk for details.