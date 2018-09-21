The official Triumph engine handover marks the end of the full engine development and the beginning of the new era of Triumph Moto2™ 765cc powered motorcycles – which will be seen in action on track for the first time at the Moto2™ test at Jerez de la Frontera from 23rd- 25th of November.Following almost two years of intensive development and testing process, the project has been delivered by a dedicated team from Triumph, Dorna, Externpro, Magneti Marelli, and specialist rider input from several former Moto2™ and British SuperSport competitors.

Steve Sargent, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer: “We are incredibly pleased with the outcome, and with the passion and dedication of everyone involved. We are hugely grateful to Carmelo Ezpeleta and the entire team at Dorna and of course the teams and riders for the opportunity for Triumph to return to the top flight of racing. The excitement and positive response we have already seen from our customers, the army of Triumph fans worldwide and in the Moto2 paddock has shown us already how powerful this partnership will be for Triumph.

“For me this is just the beginning as we will continue to support the engine programme and feed the key learnings into our motorcycle development, particularly in our class leading Street and Speed Triples.’’

Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna CEO: “We’re very proud to welcome Triumph to the MotoGP World Championship. It is a pleasure for us to race with such an iconic name as Moto2 engine supplier, writing an important chapter into each of our histories. We look forward to seeing the debut of Triumph on track and to bringing in this new era of competition together.”