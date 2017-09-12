New KTM FREERIDE 250 F is Arriving in Dealers Now

KTM is proud to present the brand new FREERIDE 250 F for model year 2018, which features an array of improvements over all previous models, and is arriving in KTM dealers now.

Continuing with the ultra-dynamic and successful FREERIDE range, the KTM FREERIDE 250 Fis the newly presented model with a state-of-the-art 250cc DOHC 4-stroke engine, which combines all of the advantages of preceding combustion models.

This exciting, playful machine, that has a reworked composite frame, slim bodywork with a new front fender, a new headlight mask, and a new design, looks as sporty as it is fun, especially thanks to its low weight of under 99 kg. With the ability to explore demanding and unknown off-road terrain, while performing with low noise levels and a confidence-inspiring power-delivery combined with a comfortable, low seat height, this bike is the ultimate all-rounder for fun trails, Trials and Enduro.

Now fitted with new high-end WP Xplor suspension, the fully homologated KTM FREERIDE 250 F is incredibly agile and a great choice for riders looking for an alternative to traditional Trials or Enduro machines, or those new to the sport of off-road motorcycling. Its torque-orientated power characteristics, as well as an improved mass centralisation thanks to the 250cc engine generation’s compact, lighter and 20 mm shorter engine over preceding models, ensures the all-new KTM FREERIDE 250 F machine is the benchmark in terms of wide-ranging riding possibilities.

“The KTM FREERIDE 250 F truly is the ultimate fun machine. Its capabilities are wide and far, thanks to its incredibly agile nature that is further enhanced with the new 250cc 4-stroke engine displacement, which combines all of the assets of previous models into a newly reworked and lighter chassis. With improved handling, the WP Xplor suspension and a smooth, linear power-delivery, we thoroughly have enjoyed putting the new KTM FREERIDE 250 F through its paces over trials style obstacles, Enduro rides, trails and the commute to work during its development for model year 2018. It truly is the perfect all-rounder with the added fun-factor,” said Joachim Sauer, KTM Product Marketing Off-road.

In true READY TO RACE fashion KTM also offers a complimentary KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear range with a vast array of clothing, parts and accessories for all KTM enthusiasts. To intensify the Freeride experience KTM has a wide range of FREERIDE specific KTM PowerParts. With ride enhancing products from the KTM PowerParts catalogue, as well as head-to-toe riding gear with high quality protection on offer from the KTM PowerWear range, riders can ensure total commitment on every ride.