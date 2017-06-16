New Look Peugeot Kisbee 50 RS for 2017

Peugeot’s best-selling Kisbee 50 is now available in updated RS trim, with Satin Flash Silver bodywork; 12” black alloy wheels, with contrasting red ‘RS’ graphics, alloy footplates and a tinted fly-screen, for a stealthy urban style.

Europe’s most popular scooter for three years running, the Kisbee 50 was also the third best-selling Powered Two Wheeler in Europe in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

The Kisbee’s 50cc four-stroke engine features an advanced piston design, lighter con-rod and three-chamber exhaust, so it produces more torque, yet remains compact, lightweight and efficient.

Combined with twist-and-go transmission, it delivers plenty of go for nipping through congested urban areas, emits around 30% less Co2 than an equivalent size two-stroke scooter, and is capable of over 100 mpg.

Sports profile tyres give a sure-footed feel, while the telescopic front forks with twin shock absorbers at the rear provide stability, with a smooth ride.

A spacious dual seat and flip-out aluminium foot pegs ensure a comfortable ride for rider and passenger. The large flat floor pan, generous legroom and slim 780mm-high seat offer a relaxed riding position.

Weighing in at just 90kg, the compact Kisbee is also easy to handle and squeeze into tight parking spaces; and there’s enough room for a full-face helmet in the lockable under seat storage bay too.

Competitively priced for a premium specification scooter from a major European brand, the 2017 Kisbee 50 RS sells for just £1499*, including an unlimited mileage factory 24-month warranty. Full specifications and details of all authorised Peugeot Scooter dealers can be found at www.peugeotscooters.co.uk.

Specifications: Peugeot Kisbee 50 RS

Engine: four-stroke, single cylinder

Displacement: 50cc

Power: 3 kW

Tyres: Front – 120/70-13 | Rear – 130/ 60-13

Brakes: Front – Disc 170 mm | Rear – Drum

Seat height: 760 mm

Dry weight: 90kg

Fuel capacity: 6.5 litres

Fuel consumption: 2.6L/100km [108 mpg]

* Price includes manufacturer’s delivery, pre-delivery inspection, petrol, number plate and VAT at 20%. Government first registration fee and vehicle excise duty are not included and will be charged at the prevailing rate. Price and specifications correct at time of print.