Muc-Off Dry Shower is an innovative antibacterial body wash designed for people on the move. Whether you’re a cyclist, commuter, lunch time trainer, festival goer, camper, backpacker, trail runner, motorcyclist or just an all-round active person, Dry Shower is the perfect way to freshen up without water!

Specifically formulated to kill odour causing bacteria and germs with its gentle yet effective, coconut derived cleaning ingredients, Dry Shower leaves you feeling (and smelling) fresh and clean.

We’ve even made sure Dry Shower is safe to use by creating a formula that’s free from Parabens and Formaldehyde.