Wednesday, February 15, 2017
NEW OptiMate 2 optimises battery and budget

Aftermarket, Industry News

A cost-effective solution for long-term maintenance of 12V motorcycle batteries, the OptiMate 2 smart charger retails at just £52.99, yet features the latest in intelligent charging technology.

Capable of increasing battery life by up to 400% – saving the additional cost of having to renew your bike’s battery more than necessary – OptiMate’s four-step programme brings the battery to full charge, then switches to a unique maintenance mode: keeping the battery at 100%, whilst providing power to the on board computer, display or anti theft alarm at the same time.

Easy to use and fully automatic – just plug in and forget – it features a unique ‘30 minute charge / 30 minute rest’ cycle to prevent overcharging, and includes reverse polarity protection and ‘no spark connection’ for complete safety.

Weighing just 450 grams and capable of working with any AC supply between 100-240V, OptiMate 2 can be carried on trips and tours in the UK and abroad, as well as used in the workshop at home. The weatherproof cover also allows operation outside.

It’s safe to use with STD (with removable filler caps), sealed AGM (absorbed glass mat) and sealed GEL 12V lead-acid batteries up to 50Ah, and is also compatible with some larger batteries. It comes with a three-year warranty for complete peace of mind.

Visit www.tecmate.com for details.

