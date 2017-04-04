New OptiMate 4-1A Dual Program V3

Updated and improved for 2017, with more efficient power circuitry, a 1 Amp charge current and refinements in the software control, the OptiMate 4–1A Dual Program now offers even faster and more efficient charging and maintenance of 12V motorcycle batteries, including BMW bikes with a CAN bus electrical system.

Connected either direct to the bike’s battery, or through the 12V port on CAN bus-equipped bikes, OptiMate 4-1A’s Dual Program system automatically diagnoses, recovers, charges, tests and maintains 12V motorcycle batteries all year long.

Key-less activation gives completely safe and unsupervised charging on BMW CAN bus-equipped machines without any input from the user – or having to turn on the ignition to activate the charging process. The built-in LED display shows charge progress throughout.

Alongside normal maintenance and charging, a low voltage pulse function is also included for effective recovery of badly neglected, sulphated batteries. The OptiMate 4–1A can save a battery from as low as 0.5V. Pre- and post-charging testing informs the user of battery condition in an instant.

It’s safe to use with all types of lead-acid batteries – including Maintenance Free and GEL varieties – and features a tough, splash-proof case; ideal for use in garages, sheds, workshops and other demanding environments.

High frequency, fully electronic power conversion means it’s able to receive global 100 – 240V ac power, so it can be used outside the UK too.

Two models of the OptiMate 4-1A V3 are available – the standard model, which retails for £70.99 including VAT, and a dedicated BMW CAN bus edition, which sells for £77.99. For further information visit www.tecmate.com.