New Race screens from Skidmarx

Skidmarx has expanded it’s range of race screens to cover some of the most popular bikes on track, including the BMW S1000RR (2015-on), Kawasaki ZX-10R (2016-on) and all-new GSX-R1000.

Skidmarx has a long racing pedigree and currently supplies the BSB Championship leading JG Speedfit team, as well as top road racers, such as James Hillier.

Racing screens are manufactured in the UK from 2 mm cast acrylic, which is 33% thinner than screens for road use. This is partly to save weight but also because it offers better optical clarity, which is important for riders who spend most of a race tucked in behind the screen.

Race screens can be supplied pre-drilled with 6 mm diameter holes, so they can be fitted to standard fairings using race fixings, or un-drilled, so that owners can customise them to fit race fairings.

Available in standard (super stock), double bubble and TT Tall sizes, Skidmarx can even offer a made-to-measure service for riders with specific requirements.

Classic racers are also catered for – Skidmarx manufacturer blown screens, which were common in the 1970s and 1980s, using 3mm cast acrylic.

Ideal for competition and track day use, prices for Skidmarx race screens start from £39.95 including vat.

Call Skidmarx on 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for more information.