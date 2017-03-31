The new Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season – chasing World Champions

The wait is over, the action starts, chasing the World Champions. Brad Binder, Danny Kent and Johann Zarco are all ex Rookies and as the 2017 World Championships started in Qatar with Moto3 pole position for Jorge Martin and victory for fellow ex Rookie Joan Mir, the new generation are ready to follow.

The eleventh year of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup begins with the preseason test at Motorland Aragon on April 4th, 5th and 7th. As in previous seasons, 24 teenagers from 13 nations across the globe will be getting used to their KTM RC 250 Rs prior to the 13 race campaign which starts in Jerez on May 6th.

More than just riders

The Aragon test not only gives the young riders the chance develop their skills on the KTMs but to try out their new Alpinestars and Schuberth safety equipment, even for returning Rookies it is always a special moment as the young teens grow considerably through their time in the Rookies Cup.

The ever increasing level of Rookies Cup competition demands the very best not only from the riders themselves but from the partners who make the Cup possible. Founding partners, Dorna, KTM and Alpinestars have been joined in past seasons by Ipone and last year by Schuberth and now Panta, the Italian company specialising in racing fuels.

Calendar

Test – April 4-7 Aragon – Spain

R1&2 – May 6-7 Jerez – Spain

R3&4 – June 24-25 Assen – Netherlands

R5&6 – July 1-2 Sachsenring – Germany

R7&8 – August 5-6 Brno – Czech Republic

R9&10 – August 12-13 Spielberg – Austria

R11 – September 9 Misano – Italy

R12&13 – September 23-24 Aragon – Spain

Entry List

4 Dan Jones GBR

6 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN

9 Sasha De Vits BEL

11 Gabriele Giannini ITA

12 Filip Salač CZE

13 Walid Soppe NED

14 Matthias Meggle GER

19 Lorenzo Bartalesi ITA

20 Omar Bonoli ITA

21 Victor Steeman NED

22 Peetu Paavilainen FIN

24 Xavier Artigas ESP

28 Adrian Carrasco ESP

36 Beatriz Neila ESP

39 Kazuki Masaki JPN

40 Sean Kelly USA

43 Steward Garcia COL

44 Kevin Orgis GER

65 Can Öncü TUR

69 Rory Skinner GBR

79 Ai Ogura JPN

81 Aleix Viu ESP

82 Loran Faber NED

83 Meikon Kawakami BRA