All-new Suzuki GSX-R1000 to Headline Manchester Bike Show

The all-new Suzuki GSX-R1000 will be stealing the headlines at next weekend’s Manchester bike show, with the hotly anticipated superbike set to take centre stage at EventCity on 25-26 March.

The new machine boasts technology taken directly from motorcycle racing’s blue riband class – MotoGP – including a clever variable valve timing system that allows the new Suzuki to deliver both class-leading power and torque in the 1000cc sports bike segment. Launched to effusive praise by the world’s motorcycling media last month, the groundbreaking machine will be one of the biggest crowd pullers at the show.

Suzuki will also be displaying its two new flagship adventure machines, the range-topping V-Strom 1000XT and the do-it-all, middleweight V-Strom 650XT. Both bikes benefit from off-road focused wire-spoke wheels, and feature a sophisticated traction control system. The V-Strom 1000 also benefits from a lean-angle sensitive ABS system.

The new GSX-S750 street bike will also feature, along with the iconic GSX-R750 it shares so much of its DNA with, and the bigger GSX-S1000 super-naked.

Also forming part of Suzuki’s extensive display will be a number of small capacity machines, including the VanVan 125 and the Address scooter. The luxury Burgman 650 Executive will highlight Suzuki’s maxi-scooter range.

Paying homage to the firm’s rich heritage will be an original GSX-R750F from 1985, as well as a GSX-R1100L, which was immaculately restored by the pupils at Suzuki’s apprentice centre. The Katana that Team Classic Suzuki will race at this year’s Endurance Legends event in May will also feature.

Working in association with Suzuki will be local dealership Road and Racing, who will have staff on hand to talk through all of the new bikes in Suzuki’s range, as well as arrange test rides and discuss availability.

Road & Racing’s dealer principal, Mark Samuels commented, “We’re delighted to be attending the Manchester Show with Suzuki. This is a show that’s growing every year, so we’re pleased to be here with so many new models, On top of this, we’ll be showing some special classic machines too from our own collection as well as Suzuki GB’s. We look forward to chatting with fans of the brand and potential new customers.”

The Manchester bike show takes place on 25-26 March, with doors opening at 9:30am on both days. Suzuki and Road & Racing can be found at Stand 479.

For ticket information, visit www.manchesterbikeshow.com/