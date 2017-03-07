New SW-Motech Evo Footrests

Multi-position adjustable and with a large, removable rubber contact pad for added grip and comfort, SW-Motech Evo Footrests offer extra comfort for long rides, both on and off the road.

Multi-position adjustment – both height and angle

Large dimension, removable rubber pad with profiled surface for grip

Tailored to fit the bike’s existing mounts

Stainless steel and CNC-milled aluminium alloy construction

A tailored riding position can make all the difference on long journeys – even the smallest amount of adjustment provides much needed relief to cramped limbs – yet only a handful of motorcycles offer any adjustability, and most of those only have movement in the seat and bars.

Available for a broad range of dual sport and touring bikes, the Evo Footrest Kits allow riders to increase legroom, by lowering the height and adjusting the angle of the foot. Height can be adjusted from standard to 15mm lower, with 10 positions in between, and the foot angle can be rotated backwards or forwards by 18 degrees.

A large dimension contact area with a profiled rubber insert helps absorb vibration and road shocks, and is profiled to ensure a firm grip – especially reassuring on dirt roads and trails, when standing on the pegs is required. The rubber insert is removable, should the rider prefer.

Each kit is manufactured from corrosion-resistant stainless steel for durability and strength, and features lightweight, but tough aluminium alloy footrest links, which are CNC-milled for accurate fit and operation.

The kits are tailor made to fit the original footpeg mounts, and come with all required fixings and full instructions.

Retail price: £125.99 including VAT at 20%

To view the complete range of SW Motech accessories, contact their exclusive UK distributors Motohaus Powersports on 01256 704909 or visit www.motohaus.com for details.