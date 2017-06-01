New SW Motech Evo Spotlights

Simple to fit, SW Motech Evo Spotlights use maintenance-free LEDs, to help riders spot potential hazards in good time, and make themselves more visible to other road users too.
LEDs emit a powerful light, but consume significantly less power than traditional bulbs, putting less strain on the bike’s battery. They’re also long-lasting and maintenance-free.
Compact and subtly styled, Evo Spotlights are housed in a totally sealed, 100% waterproof, tough aluminium casing.
They connect directly to the motorcycle’s battery – no changes to the motorcycle wiring are required – and come complete with a splash-proof handlebar switch, which is illuminated for ease of operation in the dark.
They’re available in two different variants: 275 Lumen ‘Fog Lights’, which provide a wider horizontal spread of light; and 375 Lumen ‘High Beam’ for a narrow and powerful beam of light.
The Spotlights can be mounted horizontally or vertically, and can be fitted directly to crash bars or frame tubes, using bike-specific mounts (available separately). They measure just 7.1 cm in diameter, so are unobtrusive wherever mounted.
SW Motech Evo Spotlights cost £271.99 per pair, including VAT. Each kit comes complete with the required wiring harness and fuse, a ‘toggle’ handlebar mounted power switch – for easy operation when riding – plus all the required mounting materials and instructions.
Contact Motohaus Powersports on 01256 704909 or visit www.motohaus.com
Key features:
- Maintenance-free operation through wear-free LEDs
- Low power consumption
- 100% waterproof, fully sealed and strong aluminium housing
- Wide/horizontal or narrow/powerful beam light dispersion options
- Connect directly to battery, no changes to motorcycle electrics necessary
- Splash-proof, illuminated handlebar switch
- ECE test mark: R 01 PL E6 7.5 0430 MD E6
- Clamp mounts for mounting to 22, 26, 27 and 28 mm crash bars (sold separately)
- Bike-specific light mounts for frame mounting also available separately
