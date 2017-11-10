The new Triumph Tiger 800 and 1200 models will be making their UK public debut at this year’s Motorcycle Live.

Following its global reveal earlier this month, the new Tiger adventure range will be on display on the Triumph stand (Hall 4, stand 4B15) at the NEC, Birmingham from 18-26 November.

Featuring major upgrades to the chassis and engine, significant weight savings and new state-of-the-art technology, the new 800 and 1200 models are Triumph’s most advanced Tigers ever.

Ahead of its exciting introduction to the sport in 2019, visitors to the show will also be given a privileged opportunity to hear the new 765cc Moto2 engine in full flow. Fired up four times daily, the race engine will be started up on the stand at approximately 10.00, 12.00, 14.00 and 16.30 over the weekend and 10.30, 11.30, 14.00 and 15.30 during the week.

Paul Lilly, general manager Triumph Motorcycles UK & Ireland, said: “Motorcycle Live is always a great event to be part of and we are excited to showcase both our current and new road bikes and our future Moto2 race machine. We’re eager to hear what UK fans think of the new Tiger model range, the new Speedmaster and Bobber Black, and it will be fascinating to see people’s faces the first time they hear the Moto2 engine come to life.”

A selection of custom bikes built by Triumph dealerships will also be on display, along with a wide range of Triumph accessories and clothing – including the launch of a new GoreTex technical clothing range.

Fans eager to try their hand at adventure riding can also book themselves in to ride the Triumph Street Scrambler on a number of different terrains as part of Experience Adventure. The free indoor experience includes tuition on bike set-up, balance and body positioning, and can be booked in Hall 2 on the day.

