New Yamaha NIKEN. Ride the Revolution.

This large-displacement Leaning Multi-Wheeler (LMW) is powered by a liquid-cooled in-line 3-cylinder engine. This model is equipped with LMW technology to reduce the effects of changing ride environments and to deliver a high feeling of stability when cornering. It achieves excellent performance for spirited and sporty riding on various road surfaces and the capability to freely carve through the continuous corners of winding roads.

The body design makes full use of the unprecedented front-end suspension mechanisms pairing 15-inch front wheels with dual-tube upside-down forks to visually accentuate the machine’s sporty performance and create a high-quality look and feel at the same time.

Engine type = Liquid-cooled 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve

Cylinder arrangement = In-line 3-cylinder

Fuel supply system = Fuel injection

The full information about the all-new Yamaha NIKEN will be unveiled on 6th November at 21.00 hrs. CET at the Yamaha ‘Pioneers of Emotions’ EICMA Press Premiere which can be viewed live on the Yamaha Facebook website www.facebook.com/YamahaMotorEU/