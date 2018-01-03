Complimentary track racer kit worth £1,950 with Thruxton R

Extension of £1,200 Personalisation Contribution on new Explorers

Continued £500 Personalisation Contribution for Street Cup and Street Twin

Triumph Motorcycles has announced a raft of attractive new consumer offers to banish the January Blues.

The UK’s leading large-capacity motorcycle manufacturer is continuing its offer of a complimentary track racer kit worth £1,950 on all purchases of the Thruxton R. This striking additional extra includes a Café Racer fairing, fender removal kit, brushed stainless steel slip-ons, front and rear short-stem LED indicators, leather tank strap and grey diamond knurl handlebar grips.

Triumph is also extending the £1,200 Personalisation Contribution offer for new Explorer purchases made from January to March 2018. This can be spent on Triumph clothing, accessories or put towards Triumph-branded insurance and finance packages.

A £500 Personalisation Contribution is also available on the classic-looking Street Twin and Street Cup models in addition to a low-rate finance offer of 6.9% APR.

Other models benefitting from Triumph’s Tristar low-rate finance include 2017 Tiger 800 models, Tiger Explorer and the Speed Triple S and R, ensuring riders looking to purchase a new Triumph have a wide range of choices this winter.

All offers run until 31st March 2018 whilst stocks last and are available via Triumph dealerships nationwide. For more information, or to find your local Triumph dealership, visit www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk.

