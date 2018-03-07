Launched to the world at the Tokyo motor show in late 2017, the all-new Yamaha NIKEN is about to open up a whole new dimension in riding control. With its revolutionary Leaning Multi Wheel (LMW) platform, the NIKEN introduces a totally new concept to the world of motorcycling, and takes corner carving confidence to another level.

The new NIKEN has many rider benefits coming from the unique new technology, and the new technical video released today by Yamaha gives a full explanation of the key features used in the new LMW design.

The LMW concept explained

In the latest video released by Yamaha, each aspect of the LMW Ackermann steering geometry is explained with detailed visuals that highlight how this unique new system benefits the NIKEN rider.

The video shows it all, from the LMW system’s parallelogram link design through to the offset joints and dual tube inverted forks – showing how each component contributes towards the NIKEN’s excellent cornering performance together with its unique and sporty riding experience. Viewers can also see how the unique hybrid frame combined with a long aluminium swingarm and model-specific chassis geometry work together to create one of today’s most innovative and exciting new models.

Now everyone interested in the new NIKEN can see how this revolutionary Yamaha technology has the power to deliver a completely new riding experience at: