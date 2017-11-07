In the hands of Jonathan Rea, the Ninja ZX-10RR achieved premier place in the 2017 WorldSBK Championship. Now that machine and the standard Ninja ZX-10R are joined by Kawasaki’s first motorcycle to feature electronic semi-active suspension, the new Ninja ZX-10R SE.

Complementing the ZX-10R and more track focused ZX-10RR, the Ninja ZX-10R SE is a new, high-grade addition to the litre sports bike class. Thanks to its electronic semi-active suspension, on the road and track the superb damping character offers a level of ride comfort that almost makes you forget you are riding a bike with race-ready suspension, while outstanding damping responsiveness delivers a planted feel that translates to rider confidence and further advances the ease of riding offered by the Ninja ZX-10R SE.

Be assured that the Ninja ZX-10R SE’s high circuit potential – as demonstrated by Kawasaki’s success in the Superbike World Championship – is undiminished: not only are experienced riders able to explore their limits, the new suspension enables a wider range of riders to get a taste of what it is like to ride Kawasaki’s WorldSBK-winning machine. Comfort and performance. The all-round supersport machine. The new Ninja ZX-10R SE really does offer the best of both worlds.

Equipped with Showa suspension units front and rear (Balance Free Front Fork and BFRC Lite shock featuring the same construction as the suspension on Kawasaki’s WSB Ninja ZX-10RR race machines), the Ninja ZX-10R SE is Kawasaki’s first motorcycle to feature Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS); the very latest technology with stroke sensors and adjustment solenoids built into the suspension units themselves, ensuring the system is both discreet and highly efficient.

Drawing information from these stroke sensors plus other inputs from the machine such as acceleration and deceleration data plus vehicle speed, the ZX-10R SE incorporates a dedicated suspension ECU that communicates with the standard fitment ECU and the inertia measurement unit (IMU) to provide a fast responding and reassuring ride in one of three settings; road, track or manual.

The reaction time for the system is incredible. With an information update speed measured in milliseconds, the interpretation of that input and subsequent suspension adjustment both front and rear is almost instantaneous. Effectively this means that the suspension is being constantly refined and adjusted to suit the prevailing road surface plus the demands of machine dynamics and rider input.

Overshadowing the adapted four wheel technology and slower reaction times of competitors, the combination of advanced Showa suspension and Kawasaki’s expertise in modern electronic rider aids has produced a genuine step forward in suspension technology.

Impressive in either road or track mode, the extra adjustability and convenience of a manual setting option delivers supreme “tunability” to suspension parameters that effectively means there is a setting for all situations.

Adding to the overall desirability of the high-tech package, the Ninja ZX-10R SE also features specially cast Marchesini seven-spoke forged alloy wheels, an evocative matt black appearance with distinctive green highlights and the Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) for clutchless up and down shifting and effective sport riding.

“This marks a significant step for us in terms of suspension technology and we believe this system is truly cutting edge in its design and operation”, commented Morihiro Ikoma, Director of Kawasaki Motors Europe.”

“Mating information gained in the competitive arena of WorldSBK with leading edge suspension has created a machine that will certainly appeal to Ninja ZX-10R fans that seek what is newest and most up to date. Adding this machine to our range for 2018 displays our continued confidence in the formidable and iconic Ninja brand.”

Colours: