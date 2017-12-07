British championship regulars EHA Racing will return to the International North West 200 in 2018 with winning aspirations, having secured the services of circuit record holder Alastair Seeley – who currently boasts 21 wins around the world-renowned 8.9-mile North Coast triangle.

The Carrickfergus ace, a double British champion, has taken ten wins during his NW200 tenure in the Supersport class, and will be looking to add to that number aboard EHA Racing middleweight machinery at the May showpiece next year.

Speaking of his deal with EHA Racing, he said: “I’m delighted to have secured, what I know already, is a very strong package. I raced against the EHA boys this season in British championship and I know the pedigree of the R6 they prepare. That, twinned with the experience they have on the technical side, with well-respected crew chief Adrian Gorst and former North West 200 winner Ian Newton, made it an easy decision.”

Seeley added: “I’ve spoken to Edward on several occasions, about potentially riding for him in British championship, but to now join the team for the North West on their Supersport bike is a great starting point for me to add to my win tally. I’ve had a lot of success on the ‘wee bikes’ and the goal is to give EHA Racing their first win here next season.”

EHA Racing is currently based in Hertfordshire, but the team’s roots are very much deep set in Eglinton, Northern Ireland, which is team owner Edward Allingham’s home town, and the base for his core business, EHA Group.

Speaking of his team’s return to the North West 200, which is co-managed by his wife Gail, Edward explained trackside yesterday: “Our main objective is of course to go on and win British championship titles, but coming from Ireland it’s hard to overlook the North West 200 and its importance on the racing calendar.

“So, when we decided to add it to our racing programme for 2018, then there really was only one man we wanted for the job: Alastair Seeley. His record speaks for itself and he’s been the dominant force in the Supersport class here on the north coast over the years.”

He added: “It’s also a great way for us to showcase our sponsors in front of the biggest outdoor sporting audience in Ireland, both north and south, and that aside, it’s an amazingly warm and welcoming event to compete in. Yeah, we’re delighted to be coming and we know Alastair will do a great job for EHA Racing and our associate sponsors who will be joining us during race week.”

Biker Tshirts by Superbike News

