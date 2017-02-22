Oakley announced as Title Sponsor of Mugello MotoGP

Dorna Sports and Oakley are delighted to announce global eyewear giant Oakley as the Title Sponsor of the Italian Grands Prix in both 2017 and 2018, with an option to extend the deal for the 2019 season, with the events to be known as the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley.

Oakley, as a longstanding partner of MotoGP™, is the Official Eyewear Supplier to the Championship as well as being the brand of choice for many of the best riders in the world – including 9-time World Champion Valentino Rossi and reigning Champion Marc Marquez. With European headquarters in Milan, this new, exciting agreement is a perfect fit for both Oakley and MotoGP™ – seeing the iconic Oakley name displayed around the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello during one of the most spectacular events on the calendar.

“The Oakley brand is deeply rooted in MotoGP and this partnership with the Gran Premio d’Italia, which will be hosted in Mugello, is an exciting way to expand our presence and continue our commitment to the sport,” said Cuan Petersen, Vice President Sports Marketing Oakley. “This partnership will allow Oakley to bring the brand’s leading MotoGP heritage, products, technologies and innovations to athletes and fans around the world”, he added.

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director at Dorna Sports: “It is an honour for us to see the Oakley name as the title sponsor for the Italian GP at Mugello, after many years of working together. To further strengthen the longstanding relationship between MotoGP and Oakley is fantastic news for both parties, as well as the thousands of fans who pack the grandstands every year at one of the most beautiful circuits on the calendar.”