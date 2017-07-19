OptiMate’s range of battery monitors provide an instant check of the charge in a motorcycle battery and will also confirm if the vehicle charging system is working correctly.

Their plug-and-play design avoids the need to remove seats or bodywork to attach a voltmeter, making them simple to attach and remove as required. OptiMate offers a choice of monitors that can be permanently connected to the battery, plugged into an SAE connector on bikes already fitted with battery charge leads or plugged into a 12V socket on the motorcycle.

Once attached, the battery’s charge level can be seen at-a-glance, on an easy-to-read LED display panel. The monitor also shows if the bike’s charging system is delivering the correct voltage while the bike is running too – ideal for a quick check before the morning commute, when touring or when the bike is parked/stored without the option to connect to an OptiMate charger.

Unlike app-based monitors, OptiMate Battery Monitors don’t rely on third party applications or devices, and draw almost zero power from the bike’s battery, (long term draw is less than 0.2mA).

Charging the battery or drawing power is also easy, because all OptiMate Monitors have an SAE port that can be connected to a battery charger lead. The port has a weatherproof cap to seal out water when not in use. OptiMate Monitors are available with different connection options:

O-124 come with M6 (1/4″) ringlets and 15 Amp protective fuse, for permanent connection to the battery (£20.99 inc VAT)

O-125 is the ‘plug and play’ SAE connector version, great for dealers or riders with multiple vehicles fitted with battery charge leads (£19.00 inc VAT)

O-126 connects to an always live 12V auto-cigar socket (£21.99 inc VAT)

The O-127 is the model for lithium batteries, with M6 (1/4″) ring terminals for permanent fitment to the battery. It has the added function of warning if /when the vehicle’s charge voltage is charging above 14.6V, which can damage lithium batteries (£20.99 inc VAT)

OptiMate battery monitors come with a 3-year limited warranty.

For details of the complete range of battery optimisers, monitors, USB connectors and accessories visit www.tecmate.com.