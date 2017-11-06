Oxford Dryphone Pro – In Stock Now! 1Dryphone Pro
Oxford’s new Dryphone Pro is a waterproof and shock-resistant mobile phone case, which can be mounted onto any motorcycle or bicycle handlebars with its quick-release mechanism.
It allows you to continue to use your phone as normal, but with added protection and portability.
Features
Waterproof design
Touch screen compatible
Perfect for navigation
Simple Installation
Fits 22.2-31.8 Diameter handlebars
Fingerprint scanner compatible
Includes a second protective silicone layer, a bracket with two sizes and a durable outer shell.