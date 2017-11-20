Oxford Calgary 1.0 Glove Stealth Black

Predominantly leather on the back of this quality glove giving a hard wearing and comfortable glove for all riding disciplines. Accordion panels on the wrist and first two fingers give flexibility. Oxford branded wrist strap and generous cuff closure.

– Waterproof

– Full leather palm

– Press stud fastening

– Accordian stretch panels

Oxford Vancouver 1.0 Gloves Stealth Black

The Daddy of Oxford gloves, it is the toughest we do. Full leather, suede visor wipe, touch screen compatible index finger, accordion stretch on every finger and thumb for real flexibility and comfort. Extra protection along all fingers and the thumb and also on the back of the hand. Oxford Rainseal tech TPR on the back of the hand and additional Rainseal inside. 100g insulation on the back and 45g on the palm gives incredible warmth. Technical Velcro closure with intelligent wrist strap to secure your hand.

– Full leather

– Digital touch

– Rainseal Tech

– Accordian stretch panels

– Intelligent cuff

Oxford Northolt Gloves Stealth Black

Specifically design with our Heritage riding clothing in mind, this is a new winter glove to complement riders who appreciate style AND function. It has technical Velcro on the wrist strap and wrist closure. Suede visor wipe, digital touch on index fingers for smart phone compatibility. Accordion panel on thumb for extra comfort.

– 100% premium Aniline leather

– Double leather layered palm

– Adjustable, secure, Velcro strap

Oxford Ottawa 1.0 Glove Stealth Black

Completely new winter glove for this season using softshell to increase comfort. Waterproof with leather palm with secure wrist closure with intelligent wrist strap design. Concealed hard knuckle for added protection. Subtle Oxford branding. 3M reflective on first two fingers.

– Waterproof

– Intelligent wrist straps

– Hidden knuckles

Oxford Totonto 1.0 Glove Stealth Black

New, waterproof winter glove with mid-length cuff so that riders can wear a jacket over the glove. Stretch panels on all 4 fingers with hidden protectors under each finger tip. Made from a hard wearing twill Polyester, this glove has a hard knuckle for maximum protection. Accordion stretch on back of hand and a leather palm with digital leather overlay to provide feel while giving good resistance to wear. Generous cuff gusset and subtle branding with a TPR closure.

– Full leather palm

– Waterproof with Rainseal Tech

– Hidden knuckle protection

Oxford Montreal 1.0 Glove Black & Fluo

Completely new winter glove to suit our best selling, award winning Montreal riding kit. Baked on 3M reflective with addition reflective materials on panels. Accordion stretch on all 4 fingers. Moulded knuckle protection. Extra protection along length of fingers. Leather palm with digital overlay for added support. Wrist strap. Precurved fingers, suede visor wipe.

– Full leather palm

– Waterproof Rainseal Tech

– Wrist strap

Oxford Holton Leather Glove Tan

Double layered leather palm. Adjustable, secure Velcro wrist strap. Premium contrast lining. External thumb seams for comfort. Can be poppered together when not in use. 100% premium aniline leather.

Oxford heritage style gloves comply to EN:13594, and carry the corresponding CE mark as your assurance that they will deliver the protection that you should expect.

Oxford Convoy Gloves Stealth Black

New for 2018. New colour added. Best selling glove winter glove. Waterproof, gauntlet style with draw string closure. Improved knuckle protection. Toned down branding. Intelligent cuff closure system that pulls the glove onto the hand. Suede visor wipe. Leather palm giving much improved protection in the event of a spill. Oxford Rainseal (tm?) technology keeping your hands dry. Precurved fingers for extra comfort. All this from our entry level glove! Useful addition of a Amara visor wipe on the left index finger.

– Leather outer shell

– Waterproof Rainseal Tech

– Wrist strap

