Oxford Calgary 1.0 Women’s Glove Stealth Black

Description:

Tailored for women, this glove is designed with predominantly leather on the back to give a hard wearing and comfortable glove for every day use. Accordion stretch on the wrist and first two fingers offer great flexibility. Oxford branded wrist strap and generous cuff closure.



– Waterproof

– Full leather palm

– Press stud fastening

– Accordian stretch panels

For more info and to buy click here





Oxford Ottawa 1.0 Women’s Glove Stealth Black

Description:

Tailored specifically for women, this completely new glove using softshell for comfort. Waterproof winter glove with leather palm with secure wrist closure with intelligent wrist strap design. Concealed hard knuckle for added protection. Subtle Oxford branding. 3M reflective on first two fingers.

– Waterproof

– Intelligent wrist straps

– Hidden knuckles

For more info and to buy click here

Oxford Convoy Gloves Stealth Black

Description:

New for 2018. New colour added. Best selling glove winter glove. Waterproof, gauntlet style with draw string closure. Improved knuckle protection. Toned down branding. Intelligent cuff closure system that pulls the glove onto the hand. Suede visor wipe. Leather palm giving much improved protection in the event of a spill. Oxford Rainseal (tm?) technology keeping your hands dry. Precurved fingers for extra comfort. All this from our entry level glove! Useful addition of a Amara visor wipe on the left index finger.

– Leather outer shell

– Waterproof Rainseal Tech

– Wrist strap

For more info and to buy click here



Oxford Somerville Leather Women’s Glove Black

Description:

Double layered leather palm. Adjustable, secure Velcro wrist strap. Premium contrast lining. External thumb seams for comfort. Can be poppered together when not in use. 70% premium aniline leather/ 30% PU.

Oxford heritage style gloves comply to EN:13594, and carry the corresponding CE mark as your assurance that they will deliver the protection that you should expect.

For more info and to buy click here

Oxford Radley Leather Women’s Glove Black

Description:

Oxford heritage style gloves comply to EN:13594, and carry the corresponding CE mark as your assurance that they will deliver the protection that you should expect.

Double layered leather palm. Adjustable, secure Velcro wrist strap. Premium contrast lining. External thumb seams for comfort. Can be poppered together when not in use. 100% premium aniline leather.

For more info and to buy click here