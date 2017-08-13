Pasini pips Morbidelli to pole – by a single thousandth

Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) starts the NeroGiardini Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich from pole position, as the veteran Italian beat compatriot Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) by one thousandth of a second in qualifying. EG 0,0 Marc VDS have both bikes on the front row, with Alex Marquez joining his teammate on a late charge to take P3.

Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) once again takes the honour of top rookie to head the second row, ahead of Championship challenger Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) in fifth. Another impressive rookie performance completes Row 2, with Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP 40) in P6.

Isaac Viñales (BE-A-VIP SAG Team) continued his great pace this weekend to cross the line for seventh, with Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in P8 after crashing earlier on Saturday and leaving himself some work to do on Sunday – currently third in the points.

Xavi Vierge (Tech 3 Racing) took ninth, with Sandro Cortese (Dynavolt Intact GP) completing the top ten – just 0.004 behind the Spaniard.

Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) pulled off either the save of the century or the quickest recovery from a lowside ever seen in qualifying and takes P11, with Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas Raceline Malaysia) for close company in twelfth on the timesheets – but the Malaysian will be faced with a grid penalty and will drop back.

Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) had crossed the line in ninth before having his fastest laptime cancelled for exceeding track limits, and was moved back to thirteenth. Dominique Aegerter (Kiefer Racing) and Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing) complete the fastest fifteen on the grid.

The intermediate class have lights out on Sunday at 12:20 (GMT +2).

