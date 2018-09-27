PETRONAS to partner MotoGP™ for three years 1PETRONAS is set to extend their presence in MotoGP™ even further having reached an agreement with Dorna Sports that will see the Malaysian company have trackside advertising at their home track, Sepang International Circuit, and Buriram International Circuit – hosts to the Malaysia and Thailand Grands Prix respectively.

Having been involved in the sport in the early 2000s, PETRONAS’ commitment to the MotoGP™ World Championship continues to grow. Not only is the company currently involved in the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, Moto3™ and Moto2™ World Championship, recently PETRONAS announced it will step in as title sponsor to the newly formed PETRONAS Yamaha SRT team – the first fully-fledged Malaysian outfit to line-up on the MotoGP™ grid starting next year.

“PETRONAS is proud to collaborate with Dorna Sports and sponsor trackside branding in Thailand and Malaysia. We look forward to the brand awareness this partnership will drive as MotoGP is a leading motorsports event with a massive following worldwide, complementing our projects in Moto3™, Moto2™ and MotoGP™,“ said Zahariah (Liza) Abdul Rahman, Senior General Manager, Group Strategic Communications, PETRONAS.

“We’re delighted to welcome PETRONAS on board as a sponsor and to see them extend their presence in the MotoGP World Championship,” said Pau Serracanta, Managing Director – Dorna Sports. “PETRONAS is one of the biggest brands in Asia and we’re thrilled to have them as a partner for two of the biggest events of the year, underlining their commitment to the sport and in such an important market. This new agreement, alongside their newly announced racing projects, makes for a bright future for both PETRONAS and MotoGP.”

Biker T-Shirts UK

PETRONAS will be a headline act at two of the biggest and busiest events of the season when MotoGP™ goes racing at Buriram for the first time ever from the 5th to 7th October, before returning to Malaysia from the 2nd to 4th November for another sellout event at Sepang.

MXGP

Imola Set For MXGP Season Finale 1History for Herlings as 2018 MXGP Champion while Jorge Prado Wins in the Netherlands 3Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado Score Qualifying Wins in Assen 1MXGP All Set for Assen 1Jeffrey Herlings and Thomas Covington Top the MXGP of Turkey 2Jeffrey Herlings and Pauls Jonass Take Top Spots in Turkish Qualifying 1MXGP Travels to Turkey 1Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado Build in Points Gaps in Bulgaria 1Herlings and Covington Start off Strong in Sevlievo 1Sweet Swiss Success for Herlings and Prado 2Cairoli and Prado’s Patience pays in Switzerland 1Herlings and Prado Dominate the Deep Sand of Lommel 1Herlings and Prado Maintain Momentum with Belgian Qualifying Wins 1MXGP Lined Up For Lommel 1Biking Blitz planned in run up to MCE Ulster Grand Prix 1Herlings Wins and Prado Claims Red Plate in Czech Republic 1Cairoli and Covington Claim Czech Qualifying 1Loket set for MXGP Return 1Herlings and Prado Win Again at the MXGP of Asia 1Herlings and Jonass Score MXGP of Asia Qualifying Wins 1MXGP of Asia Set For Semarang 1Herlings and Vlaanderen take Intense Indonesian Wins 1Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado Pounce to Pangkal Pinang Qualifying Wins 12019 MXGP of Hong Kong announced in Ottobiano 1Fiat Professional MXGP of Lombardia Comes to Life 1Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado Finish Strong in France 1Jeffrey Herlings and Thomas Covington Fastest in French Qualifying 1MXGP Title Fight Continues in France 1Jeffrey Herlings and Pauls Jonass win big in Great Britain 1Cairoli and Prado on the Gas in Great Britain 1


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR