PETRONAS is set to extend their presence in MotoGP™ even further having reached an agreement with Dorna Sports that will see the Malaysian company have trackside advertising at their home track, Sepang International Circuit, and Buriram International Circuit – hosts to the Malaysia and Thailand Grands Prix respectively.

Having been involved in the sport in the early 2000s, PETRONAS’ commitment to the MotoGP™ World Championship continues to grow. Not only is the company currently involved in the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, Moto3™ and Moto2™ World Championship, recently PETRONAS announced it will step in as title sponsor to the newly formed PETRONAS Yamaha SRT team – the first fully-fledged Malaysian outfit to line-up on the MotoGP™ grid starting next year.

“PETRONAS is proud to collaborate with Dorna Sports and sponsor trackside branding in Thailand and Malaysia. We look forward to the brand awareness this partnership will drive as MotoGP is a leading motorsports event with a massive following worldwide, complementing our projects in Moto3™, Moto2™ and MotoGP™,“ said Zahariah (Liza) Abdul Rahman, Senior General Manager, Group Strategic Communications, PETRONAS.

“We’re delighted to welcome PETRONAS on board as a sponsor and to see them extend their presence in the MotoGP World Championship,” said Pau Serracanta, Managing Director – Dorna Sports. “PETRONAS is one of the biggest brands in Asia and we’re thrilled to have them as a partner for two of the biggest events of the year, underlining their commitment to the sport and in such an important market. This new agreement, alongside their newly announced racing projects, makes for a bright future for both PETRONAS and MotoGP.”

PETRONAS will be a headline act at two of the biggest and busiest events of the season when MotoGP™ goes racing at Buriram for the first time ever from the 5th to 7th October, before returning to Malaysia from the 2nd to 4th November for another sellout event at Sepang.

