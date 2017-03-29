Peugeot Tweet with Easymotion for 2017

Peugeot’s big wheel Tweet scooter gets the new Easymotion engine, stylish signature lighting and a choice of linked or ABS brakes for 2017.

Designed to meet tough Euro 4 emissions regulations, the 125cc Easymotion engine is fuel injected and returns 117 mpg (tested under World Motorcycle Test Cycle conditions).

Light (109kg) and compact (only 690 mm at its widest point) the Tweet 125 is ideally suited to congested urban streets. Large 16” wheels and adjustable twin rear shock-absorbers provide confidence in corners, high stability and more comfort on poorly maintained road surfaces.

Rider confidence is further boosted by the introduction of SBC braking, which is as effective as it is easy to operate. Simply apply the left lever to activate the Synchro Braking Concept, which simultaneously brakes the front and rear wheels, distributing the effort to slow the scooter, without locking the wheels or diving at the front end. In case of emergency braking, using the right-hand lever adds power to the front brake.

Alternatively, a full-ABS version of the Tweet 125 is available.

The new 125cc Tweet also features a front panel accentuated with bright LED signature lighting and a completely redesigned digital dashboard, adding a dash of contemporary style.

With a lockable glove compartment, bag hook, luggage rack and storage compartment beneath the seat, the Tweet combines carrying capacity with convenience.

The Tweet 125 SBC is priced at £2,299- including a two-year unlimited mileage parts and labour warranty and comes in black, white, grey or blue. The ABS version sells for £2,499- in black, grey or white.

Full specifications and details of all authorised Peugeot Scooter dealers can be found at www.peugeotscooters.co.uk.

Notes – Price includes manufacturer’s delivery, pre-delivery inspection, petrol, number plate and VAT at 20%. Government first registration fee and vehicle excise duty are not included and will be charged at the prevailing rate. Price and specifications correct at time of print.