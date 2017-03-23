Friday, March 24, 2017
Philipp Oettl Fastest on First Day in the Desert

German rider’s FP1 time unchallenged as track conditions deteriorate

After proving fastest in FP1, Südmetall Schedl GP Racing rider Philipp Oettl remained top on Day 1 of Moto3™ action at Losail International Circuit after FP2 as the wind set in and the field found it hard going in the lightweight class. Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) was second, with third placed rider Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Racing) in third but since declared unfit. The Argentine RBA BOE Racing rider crashed in the latter minutes of FP1 and broke his collarbone.

Rodrigo’s teammate Juanfran Guevara had more luck to end Day 1 in P4, with returning Romano Fenati locking out the top five for new team Marinelli Rivacold Snipers. Marcos Ramirez, despite two incidents in FP1, kept his P6 overall on Day 1 in an impressive showing for the Platinum Bay Real Estate rider.

Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) topped FP2 but remained seventh overall, ahead of rookie rocket Ayumu Sasaki (SIC Racing Team) in eighth. There were a number of incidents in FP1 and FP2 as the wind proved a tough adversary, including a crash for Niccolo Antonelli (Red Bull KTM Ajo), but the Italian remains ninth overall after a solid FP1.

Adam Norrodin (SIC Racing Team) completed the top ten with his time from the first session, despite a late crash in the second.

