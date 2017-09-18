Piaggio MP3 – The Jam-Busting King Just Got More Affordable

In 2006 Piaggio continued its long tradition of innovation with the introduction of the MP3, the first parallel tilting 3-wheel scooter. 200,000 bikes later and the Piaggio MP3 has become a familiar sight in cities around the world, leading the way in the trike market.

Its status as a tricycle allows car drivers aged 21 or over* to enjoy the same jam-busting freedom and economies as scooter and motorcycle riders, but with the added stability of a third wheel.

Now, just as car travel gets more time-consuming and public transport more expensive, the MP3 gets more affordable. New MP3s registered between 15th September and 31st October 2017 will come with one year’s fully comprehensive insurance at a fixed price of £199.**

In addition, Piaggio 3Dom PCP finance at 6.9% APR is available on all MP3 models, making it possible to put a new MP3 Yourban on the road for less than £80 a month***

The Piaggio MP3 consists of four models in two body styles, with punchy and economical Euro-4 engines and “twist and go” automatic transmission.

The really clever part of an MP3 is the patented, twin-wheel front suspension, which mimics the riding sensations of a regular scooter. Picture a slalom skier’s legs as they negotiate a course and you will get a feel for how the system works. When the MP3 comes to a stop, the suspension roll lock system allows the rider to stay seated, with their feet on the footboards, ready for a quick getaway.

The MP3 range is in showrooms now and consists of:

MP3 Yourban 300 Sport at £6,499 on the road

MP3 300 Business at £7,499 on the road

MP3 500 Sport at £8,699 on the road

MP3 500 Special Edition at £8,699 on the road

Notes:

* Although not required by law, Piaggio recommends that car drivers without scooter or motorcycle experience undertake suitable training before riding an MP3.

** Riders aged 25 or over. Subject to acceptance by Lexham Insurance Ltd. Terms and conditions apply.

Piaggio MP3 500 Sport & MP3 500 Special Edition – Technical Specifications

Engine MASTER 4-stroke single cylinder Displacement 493 cm3 Bore x Stroke 94 mm x 71 mm Power 28.5 kW @ 7250 rpm Torque 45.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm Timing system Single overhead cam shaft (SOHC) with 4 valves and roller tappets Fuel system Electronic injection Ignition Electronic with inductive exhaust and variable advance integrated in the injection CPU. Closed loop system with Lambda probe for the exhaust. Electronic immobilizer, block of injection pump when the vehicle is tilted. Twin spark ignition. Dual map for butterfly valve management (STD and ECO). Cooling system Liquid Lubrication Wet sump Starter Electric Gearbox Twist-and-go CVT with torque server Clutch Automatic, centrifugal dry clutch Frame Double cradle in high strength tubular steel Front suspension Articulated quadrilateral – Stroke: 85 mm. Electro-hydraulic suspension blocking system. Rear suspension Dual hydraulic shock absorber with pre-adjusted spring in one of 4 positions – Stroke: 108 mm Front brake Two 258 mm discs Rear Brake Ø 240 mm disc Front wheel rims Aluminium alloy 13″ x 3.00 Rear wheel rim Aluminium alloy 14″ x 4.50 Braking system Combined braking at the foot pedal and ABS Traction Control ASR Front tyres Tubeless 110/70-13″ Rear tyre Tubeless 140/70-14” Length/Width 2225 mm / 800 mm Wheelbase 1540 mm Saddle height 790 mm Fuel tank capacity 12 litres (including 1.8 litre reserve) Fuel consumption on WMTC cycle 22.7 km/l (64.2 mpg) C02 emissions 102 g/km Kerb weight 270 kg Approval Euro 4

Piaggio MP3 300 Business – Technical Specifications

Engine Single-cylinder 4-stroke Displacement 278 cm3 Bore x Stroke 75 mm x 63 mm Power 15.5 kW @ 7250 rpm Torque 22.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm Timing system Single overhead cam shaft (SOHC) with 4 valves and roller tappets Fuel system Electronic injection Ignition Electronic with inductive exhaust and variable advance integrated in the injection CPU. Closed loop system with Lambda probe for the exhaust. Electronic immobilizer, block of injection pump when the vehicle is tilted. Cooling system Liquid Lubrication Wet sump Starter Electric Gearbox Twist-and-go CVT with torque server Clutch Automatic, centrifugal dry clutch Frame Double cradle in high strength tubular steel Front suspension Articulated quadrilateral – Stroke: 85 mm. Electro-hydraulic suspension blocking system. Rear suspension Dual hydraulic shock absorber with pre-adjusted spring in one of 4 positions – Stroke: 106 mm Front brake Two 258 mm discs Rear Brake Ø 240 mm disc Braking system Combined braking at the pedal and ABS Traction Control ASR Front wheel rims Aluminium alloy 13″ x 3.00 Rear wheel rim Aluminium alloy 14″ x 3.75 Front brake Tubeless 110/70-13″ Rear Brake Tubeless 140/60-14” Length/Width 2225 mm / 800 mm Wheelbase 1500 mm Saddle height 790 mm Fuel tank capacity 12 litres (including 1.8 litre reserve) Fuel consumption on WMTC cycle 27.8 km/l (78.6 mpg) C02 emissions 84 g/km Kerb weight N/A Approval Euro 4

Piaggio MP3 300 Yourban Sport – Technical Specifications