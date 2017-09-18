Piaggio MP3 – The Jam-Busting King Just Got More Affordable
In 2006 Piaggio continued its long tradition of innovation with the introduction of the MP3, the first parallel tilting 3-wheel scooter. 200,000 bikes later and the Piaggio MP3 has become a familiar sight in cities around the world, leading the way in the trike market.
Its status as a tricycle allows car drivers aged 21 or over* to enjoy the same jam-busting freedom and economies as scooter and motorcycle riders, but with the added stability of a third wheel.
Now, just as car travel gets more time-consuming and public transport more expensive, the MP3 gets more affordable. New MP3s registered between 15th September and 31st October 2017 will come with one year’s fully comprehensive insurance at a fixed price of £199.**
In addition, Piaggio 3Dom PCP finance at 6.9% APR is available on all MP3 models, making it possible to put a new MP3 Yourban on the road for less than £80 a month***
The Piaggio MP3 consists of four models in two body styles, with punchy and economical Euro-4 engines and “twist and go” automatic transmission.
The really clever part of an MP3 is the patented, twin-wheel front suspension, which mimics the riding sensations of a regular scooter. Picture a slalom skier’s legs as they negotiate a course and you will get a feel for how the system works. When the MP3 comes to a stop, the suspension roll lock system allows the rider to stay seated, with their feet on the footboards, ready for a quick getaway.
The MP3 range is in showrooms now and consists of:
- MP3 Yourban 300 Sport at £6,499 on the road
- MP3 300 Business at £7,499 on the road
- MP3 500 Sport at £8,699 on the road
- MP3 500 Special Edition at £8,699 on the road
Notes:
* Although not required by law, Piaggio recommends that car drivers without scooter or motorcycle experience undertake suitable training before riding an MP3.
** Riders aged 25 or over. Subject to acceptance by Lexham Insurance Ltd. Terms and conditions apply.
*** Visit www.piaggiofinance.co.uk to create a finance plan that suits you
Find your Piaggio Retailer at www.piaggiogroup.co.uk
Piaggio MP3 500 Sport & MP3 500 Special Edition – Technical Specifications
|Engine
|MASTER 4-stroke single cylinder
|Displacement
|493 cm3
|Bore x Stroke
|94 mm x 71 mm
|Power
|28.5 kW @ 7250 rpm
|Torque
|45.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Timing system
|Single overhead cam shaft (SOHC) with 4 valves and roller tappets
|Fuel system
|Electronic injection
|Ignition
|Electronic with inductive exhaust and variable advance integrated in the injection CPU. Closed loop system with Lambda probe for the exhaust. Electronic immobilizer, block of injection pump when the vehicle is tilted. Twin spark ignition. Dual map for butterfly valve management (STD and ECO).
|Cooling system
|Liquid
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
|Starter
|Electric
|Gearbox
|Twist-and-go CVT with torque server
|Clutch
|Automatic, centrifugal dry clutch
|Frame
|Double cradle in high strength tubular steel
|Front suspension
|Articulated quadrilateral – Stroke: 85 mm. Electro-hydraulic suspension blocking system.
|Rear suspension
|Dual hydraulic shock absorber with pre-adjusted spring in one of 4 positions – Stroke: 108 mm
|Front brake
|Two 258 mm discs
|Rear Brake
|Ø 240 mm disc
|Front wheel rims
|Aluminium alloy 13″ x 3.00
|Rear wheel rim
|Aluminium alloy 14″ x 4.50
|Braking system
|Combined braking at the foot pedal and ABS
|Traction Control
|ASR
|Front tyres
|Tubeless 110/70-13″
|Rear tyre
|Tubeless 140/70-14”
|Length/Width
|2225 mm / 800 mm
|Wheelbase
|1540 mm
|Saddle height
|790 mm
|Fuel tank capacity
|12 litres (including 1.8 litre reserve)
|Fuel consumption on WMTC cycle
|22.7 km/l (64.2 mpg)
|C02 emissions
|102 g/km
|Kerb weight
|270 kg
|Approval
|Euro 4
Piaggio MP3 300 Business – Technical Specifications
|Engine
|Single-cylinder 4-stroke
|Displacement
|278 cm3
|Bore x Stroke
|75 mm x 63 mm
|Power
|15.5 kW @ 7250 rpm
|Torque
|22.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Timing system
|Single overhead cam shaft (SOHC) with 4 valves and roller tappets
|Fuel system
|Electronic injection
|Ignition
|Electronic with inductive exhaust and variable advance integrated in the injection CPU. Closed loop system with Lambda probe for the exhaust. Electronic immobilizer, block of injection pump when the vehicle is tilted.
|Cooling system
|Liquid
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
|Starter
|Electric
|Gearbox
|Twist-and-go CVT with torque server
|Clutch
|Automatic, centrifugal dry clutch
|Frame
|Double cradle in high strength tubular steel
|Front suspension
|Articulated quadrilateral – Stroke: 85 mm. Electro-hydraulic suspension blocking system.
|Rear suspension
|Dual hydraulic shock absorber with pre-adjusted spring in one of 4 positions – Stroke: 106 mm
|Front brake
|Two 258 mm discs
|Rear Brake
|Ø 240 mm disc
|Braking system
|Combined braking at the pedal and ABS
|Traction Control
|ASR
|Front wheel rims
|Aluminium alloy 13″ x 3.00
|Rear wheel rim
|Aluminium alloy 14″ x 3.75
|Front brake
|Tubeless 110/70-13″
|Rear Brake
|Tubeless 140/60-14”
|Length/Width
|2225 mm / 800 mm
|Wheelbase
|1500 mm
|Saddle height
|790 mm
|Fuel tank capacity
|12 litres (including 1.8 litre reserve)
|Fuel consumption on WMTC cycle
|27.8 km/l (78.6 mpg)
|C02 emissions
|84 g/km
|Kerb weight
|N/A
|Approval
|Euro 4
Piaggio MP3 300 Yourban Sport – Technical Specifications
|Engine
|Single cylinder, 4-stroke
|Displacement
|278 cc
|Bore x Stroke
|75 mm x 63 mm
|Power
|15.5 kW @ 7250 rpm
|Torque
|22.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Timing system
|Single overhead camshaft (SOHC) – 4 valves
|Fuel system
|Electronic injection
|Cooling
|Liquid
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
|Starter
|Electric
|Gearbox
|Twist-and-go CVT with torque server
|Clutch
|Automatic, centrifugal dry clutch
|Frame
|Closed double cradle in high strength tubular steel
|Front Suspension
|Articulated quadrilateral
|Rear Suspension
|Double hydraulic shock absorber with preload adjustment
|Front brakes
|Ø 258 mm double disc with dual piston fixed calliper
|Rear Brake
|258 mm diam. disc with dual piston floating calliper
|Braking system
|Combined braking at the pedal
|Front wheel rims
|Aluminium alloy 13″ x 3.00
|Rear Wheel Rim
|Aluminium alloy 14″ x 3.75
|Front Tyre
|Tubeless 110/70 – 13″
|Rear Tyre
|Tubeless 140/60 – 14″
|Length/Width
|2040 mm / 760 mm
|Track
|465 mm
|Wheelbase
|1440 mm
|Saddle Height
|780 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|11 litres
|Fuel consumption on WMTC cycle
|30.3 km/l (85.6 mpg)
|C02 emissions
|76 g/km
|Kerb weight
|222 kg
|Approval
|Euro 4