Pirelli to host Pirelli SBK® Track Days during WorldSBK rounds for third consecutive year

Dorna WSBK Organization are thrilled to support Championship tyre supplier Pirelli once again, bringing exclusive Pirelli SBK® track day experiences for 2017; providing the tyre brand fans the chance to sample MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship circuits first hand.

Beginning at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand, an average of 200 people will attend each event which is set to take place the Monday after each chosen Round. Given the opportunity to take their own bikes out on track with Pirelli tyres, participants will gain a greater understanding of riding these stunning circuits, as well as the level of grip and support Pirelli provide.

Heading into their 14th year as sole tyre supplier for WorldSBK, the tyre company continue to provide unwavering support for the world’s fastest production-based motorcycle series. These track days will be continuing throughout the season, providing rare access to world famous circuits.

Giorgio Barbier, Pirelli Moto Sport Activities Director, said: “To continue to involve our customers this year, we will once again organise the Pirelli SBK® Track Days on over half of the World Superbike Championship circuits. These unique track days are for riders who love our brand, and will take place the following Monday after the Superbike Rounds. Riders can choose to feel like champions of an International motorcycle series for a day, and ride around the circuits where they see their heroes competing every weekend.”

Marc Saurina, WorldSBK Commercial and Marketing Director adds: “We are thrilled our partnership with Pirelli is continuing to grow, and by offering these track days we are able to showcase the excellence of both Pirelli and WorldSBK. By providing this experience at seven of the circuits it will showcase the diversity and thrill of our series, alongside Pirelli’s outstanding products.”

WorldSBK action gets underway at the Chang International Circuit for Round Two this weekend, days before the opening Pirelli SBK® Track Day of the year. Following what is set to be a sensational weekend of WorldSBK action; participants will have the chance to feel like a World Superbike rider around the 4.554km circuit.