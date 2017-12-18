New shock tactics to distribute WP Suspension products and accessories

The 1st of January 2018 will herald a change in the way WP Suspension products are distributed in the UK. The Austrian parent company, WP Performance Sports GmbH, is entrusting the establishment of a new network of Authorized Centres to KTM UK, thus transferring the responsibility of the brand’s products to the Silverstone-based company. Gareth Edmunds has been appointed as WP Brand Manager, who will manage the establishment of the network of Authorized Centres to sell and service both WP OEM equipment and Pro Components parts.

WP is at the forefront of suspension technology, delivering race winning performance in a wide range of competitive environments. From Motocross and Supercross to Enduro and Rally through to Superbike and every class of MotoGP, racers have scored an impressive array of victories with WP suspension at the heart of these wins. The expertise garnered in competition have filtered down into state-of-the-art products for the Aftermarket and OEM markets.

Discussions regarding the appointment of these new Authorized Centres are at an advanced stage, and WP will announce the full list in due course. Eight mainland Authorized Centres and one based in Northern Ireland are expected to be operating early in 2018.

The changes being made are customer driven. The ability to have a geographically spread and factory trained network of Authorized Centres will benefit WP customers who will receive high service levels, technician specialisation, the back-up of the considerable expertise WP can offer, and a more local service. Each Authorized Centre will be able to sell, setup and service WP’s range of competition-focused Pro Components, such as the company’s famed Cone Valve forks and Trax rear shock absorber. Pro Component parts – from triple clamps and steering dampers to t-shirts and stickers – will also be available for those looking to tune their performance to perfection. Each Centre will be able to supply spare parts and servicing items, either direct to the customer or to other outlets, ensuring that customers get back riding without delay.

In terms of Off Road Pro Component products, WP can deliver Spring Cone Valve forks and Trax shocks to an extensive list of Japanese models, as well as to KTM and Husqvarna customers looking to replace their OEM units to get the most performance out of their bike. Additionally, AER Cone Valve forks, which combines WP’s two greatest technologies, the cone valve damping and the AER Spring System can also be supplied to KTM and Husqvarna machines. Away from the adult market, KTM and Husqvarna customers are able to buy Pro Component WP suspension on models from 50 to 85cc, with AER Cone Valve forks and the Trax shock available for the KTM 85 SX and Husqvarna TC 85. All these products will now only be available through a WP Authorized Centre.

In addition to the Off Road Pro Component products available from WP there is also a range of On Road Competition Cartridge Kits, Competition Shocks and steering dampers, as well as forks, shocks and steering dampers for Road Racing Bikes. Both Off Road and On Road products will be available from all Authorized Centres.

Gareth Edmunds, WP Brand Manager, UK. “This is an opportunity to realise potential, both for riders and WP. For customers, the fitment of WP Pro Components or honing of their OEM suspension is a chance to enhance their riding and results – regardless of the badge on the tank. The move to establish a network of WP Authorized Centres enables us to concentrate pockets of expertise around the country and for them to develop close relationships with their riders so that they can deliver their services effectively. And for WP it better allows the distribution of knowledge gained in world level racing to reach the customer, either through products or through factory training.”

Jan Nobis, WP Sales Manager, Austria. “We are really excited that the UK will develop this new network of Authorized Centres in 2018. This model is being replicated across all of our territories and it enables us to build upon WP’s considerable reputation. The result will be that we are able to deliver class leading products and services to riders and racers that will have a demonstrable impact on their riding and results.”

Further details can be found at www.wp-group.com, where customers are able to enter details of their machine into a configurator to understand what WP options are available, which can then be emailed to their local Authorized Centre.