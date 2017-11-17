As engines prepare to fire up for the first time, excitement is growing for the start of the inaugural British Talent Cup – and a new technical supplier is on board in the form of Pramac.

Based in Siena, Italy, Pramac are a world-leading company in the production and supply of power generation systems and material handling equipment. With a long history in racing and first competing in MotoGP™ in 2002, Pramac’s values and vision fit perfectly with that of the BTC and they will make a valuable partner for this new path on the Road to MotoGP™ – sure to keep the British Talent Cup at full power as racing kicks off at Donington Park on March 31st.