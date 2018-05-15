Siena-based Pramac are a world-leading company in the production and supply of power generation systems and material handling equipment, designing and manufacturing light towers, portable and stationary generators, and a full range of material handling products. With a long and illustrious history in racing that first began in 2002 and continues to this day with Alma Pramac Racing in MotoGP™ – podium finishers in 2017 with Danilo Petrucci – Pramac are the perfect title sponsor for the world’s fastest motorcycle racing Championship.

“We are proud to link once again the name of Pramac to MotoGP™,” says Paolo Campinoti, CEO of Pramac. “We do this with great passion in every Grand Prix of the season thanks to the work and results of our Alma Pramac Racing team and it is therefore a source of satisfaction, as well as a great privilege, to be the title sponsor of the next Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland. Germany represents a very important market for Pramac also thanks to its deep-rooted presence in the territory, fed by our Stuttgart branch which is celebrating its 25th year of activity. It will be a weekend of meeting and work for the Pramac group with the hope that it can also be a further incentive for Danilo Petrucci, Jack Miller and for the whole team.”

“We’re delighted that Pramac are coming on board as title sponsor of the German GP,” says Pau Serracanta, Managing Director – Dorna Sports. “With their incredible history and commitment to racing added to their commercial expertise and excellence, it makes perfect sense for Pramac and MotoGP to further their commitment and the Pramac name to take top billing at the Sachsenring.”

It’s engines on on Friday 13th May for the Pramac Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland – tune in for one of the best races of the year.