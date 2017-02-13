Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Prices announced for 2017 Triumph Street Triple Range

Triumph Motorcycles, the UK’s leading large-capacity motorcycle manufacturer, has announced prices for its new 2017 Street Triple range.

Lighter than its predecessor with higher-specification brakes, tyres and suspension, the highest level of finish ever and an all-new gullwing swingarm, the Street Triple S is priced at £8,000 and has been built to deliver a thrilling, agile and addictive everyday ride.

Taking the performance, specification and finish to an even higher level and built to be the definitive street fighter with a specification set up for focused road riding, the Street Triple R will cost £8,900 when it hits UK dealers. A dedicated low ride-height version of the ‘R’ with its own unique suspension and seating set-up will also be available at the same cost.

Metallic paint options are also available at a cost of £125 on the ‘S’ and ‘R’ models.

The range-topping RS model has been priced at £9,900 and delivers the most explosive and adrenaline-charged Street Triple experience ever, built to be at home on the track and a weapon on the road.

For those who don’t yet hold a full motorcycle licence, a dedicated A2 licence version of the ‘S’ is also available with its own unique 660cc engine for £7,700, making the Street Triple more accessible than ever.

Triumph fans yet to see the new line-up can see the 2017 range on display at the MCN London Motorcycle show at the ExCel exhibition centre from 17-19 February, 2017.

Triumph Motorcycles’ UK & Ireland marketing manager, Martin Hough, said: “Since its launch in 2007, the Street Triple range has been a passion point for Triumph fans worldwide. The feedback on the new models has been incredible and we’re looking forward to seeing what our many fans think of the range when it arrives in UK dealers this year. To register interest in a test ride and find out more about availability, please contact your local Triumph dealer.”

