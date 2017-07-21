Pricing confirmed for new Suzuki GSX-R125 and GSX-S125

There will be a new entry point into Suzuki’s legendary range of sportsbikes from September, when the all-new GSX-R125 arrives in dealerships with launch prices from £3,999, while the new GSX-S125 will be available from £3,699.

Promising the best power-to-weight ratio and acceleration performance in the 125cc sportsbike class, the new GSX-R has been produced with the same dedication as the rest of the GSX-R range that has seen over one million bikes produced in a history spanning more than 30 years.

The GSX-R125’s single-cylinder bore is plated with Suzuki’s own, race-proven, nickel-phosphorus-silicon-carbide, while a big-bore, 32mm throttle body and advanced, six-sensor, four-hole fuel injector optimise fuel delivery in all conditions. Setting the new GSX-R apart from many of its rivals is the use of a double overhead camshaft engine design (DOHC), which improves airflow at higher engine rpm and makes for more precise valve timing. There’s also a large, 4.3 litre airbox to further increase performance.

A slim chassis design helps the GSX-R125 achieve the lightest weight in its class, tipping the scales at just 134kg. The low weight means the GSX-R125 is able to launch better and steer quicker than its rivals, and also contributes to the bike’s ease of use and fuel economy, too.

A new keyless ignition system also makes the GSX-R a practical choice for riders, along with Suzuki’s easy-start system and a full LCD dash that displays a fuel gauge, clock, and gear position indicator, alongside speedo, tacho, and odometers, and an oil change indicator light.

The package is all wrapped in slim, lightweight bodywork that aligns it with Suzuki’s GSX-R racing family, with a stacked, full LED headlight and LED taillights.

The new GSX-S125 also benefits from the best power-to-weight ratio and acceleration performance in the naked 125cc street bike class, using the same, GSX-R developed 125cc engine. With plenty of zip to leap away from the lights and queuing traffic, the more upright riding position of the GSX-S125 means it is well suited to town and city centre riders and commuters.

Suzuki GB marketing manager, Rob Cooper, said, “The new GSX-R125 means those sportsbike fans that are getting into motorcycling for the first time can join the largest and most iconic family of sportsbikes in the world from the start of their riding careers. And like other GSX-R riders, they can be sure they are riding a bike that is built to achieve the maximum performance it can within class regulations, by focussing on weight-saving and acceleration performance. “But it’s also not only new riders that will enjoy both the GSX-R125 and GSX-S125, with both offering engine performance to please experienced riders that are perhaps looking for a small bike for city use, that are easy to ride, filter with, and park in busy town centres.”

On a hire purchase finance deal, with a deposit of £977.86, the new GSX-R125 can be ridden away for £75 per month over 48 months, while the GSX-S125 can be had for £69 per month over the same period with a £925.29 deposit, with no final ‘balloon’ payment and the bike owned at the end of the agreement.

For more information on the GSX-R125 click here. To learn more about the GSX-S125, click here.